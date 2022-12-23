Sam Bankman-Fried will be released on bail for $250 million

Sam Bankman-Fried has returned to the US and, under the ruling of a federal judge, he will be released on bail. However, the bail amount is astronomically large at $250 million. Previously, he said he only had $100k left in his bank account. While for most of us, it is a big amount, we should consider that he was a billionaire and now has to figure out how he will pay for legal expenses.

SBF will be released on bail and live with his parents

After living in the Bahamian jail that had poor living conditions, it doesn’t seem like SBF could even go through that again. This is why his parents have put up their house equity to manage the bail amount they need to pay. Sam Bankman’s next court hearing would be on January 3rd, where the main judge is Ronnie Abrams. He will be investigated for criminal charges.

His bail bond is called a recognizance bond, a written commitment that he will appear in court for future hearings as ordered. If he agrees to that, SBF wouldn’t need to pay up the entire bail amount of $250 million.

Other requirements of this bail bond are wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet, getting mental health counselling and also not travelling outside the Northern District of California and the Eastern and Southern District of New York. SBF will always be monitored and kept under tight supervision. Before approving the bail, SBF was asked in court whether he knew what the consequences of breaking his bail bond were. To this, he replied, “yes, I do!”

Sam is in big trouble

Now since the ex-Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison and FTX co-founder Gary Wang have pleaded guilty, SBF will soon be in deep waters. Caroline has agreed to testify in court, which could be used against SBF. Considering that the Feds are assuming that almost $8 to $10 billion in customer funds are missing, this is huge. Bankman has been at the heart of all operations in FTX, so it is safe to assume that the same goes for the huge fraud that was orchestrated by the platform.

What are your thoughts as Sam Bankman-Fried will be released on bail worth $250 million? And did you know this is the largest bail bond in US history? Let us know in the comments below. And, if you found our content informative, share it with your family and friends.

Also Read: FTX co-founder and ex-Alameda CEO plead guilty to fraud charges.