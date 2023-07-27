Sam Bankman won’t face campaign finance charges says US DOJ

On Wednesday evening, the Justice Department clarified that the campaign finance charges were absent from the extradition document shared with The Bahamas, consequently leading to the decision not to pursue the charge with Sam Bankman. The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) communicated to a federal judge that they had no plans to pursue a campaign finance charge against Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX. This decision followed consultations with The Bahamas regarding the campaign finance allegations mentioned in Bankman-Fried’s extradition document from the previous year.

Prosecutors Obtain Permission to Separate Charges in Sam Bankman-Fried’s Case’

Near the end of 2022, the DOJ initially indicted Bankman-Fried on eight separate counts. Subsequently, prosecutors introduced five additional charges, but Bankman-Fried’s defence team contended that The Bahamas, where the former FTX CEO was initially arrested, must consent to those charges in accordance with the extradition treaty between the U.S. and the nation. In response, Judge Lewis Kaplan of the District Court for the Southern District of New York granted the DOJ permission to separate those charges, setting a trial date for March.

As per a court filing on Wednesday evening, it was revealed that The Bahamas had not included the eighth charge from the initial indictment meaning Sam Bankman won’t face campaign finance charges which pertained to a campaign finance violation, in its extradition treaty with the United States.

A letter issued by the DOJ stated, “The Government has been informed that The Bahamas notified the United States earlier today that The Bahamas did not intend to extradite the defendant on the campaign contributions count.” In accordance with its treaty obligations to The Bahamas, the DOJ confirmed that it would not pursue a trial on the campaign contributions count.

Hearing Developments: Allegations of Discrediting Former Executive and Gag Order Imposed

The notice emerged shortly after a hearing concerning accusations against Bankman-Fried for allegedly attempting to tarnish the reputation of former Alameda Research executive Caroline Ellison by disclosing confidential documents to the New York Times. Assistant U.S. Attorney Danielle Sassoon initiated the hearing by stating the DOJ’s intention to have Bankman-Fried remanded into custody.

However, Judge Kaplan refrained from making an immediate ruling on the motion during Wednesday’s hearing. Instead, he established a timeline for both the prosecution and the defence to submit written statements on the matter. In the interim, the judge imposed a gag order, restricting Bankman-Fried from making public communications.

While the DOJ’s decision closes this particular investigation, it may spark discussions among lawmakers and regulators about the need for updated guidelines to address potential loopholes in campaign finance laws and ensure the transparency and integrity of the political process.

As the news of the DOJ’s decision settles, Sam Bankman-Fried can now focus on continuing to expand his business empire while remaining an influential figure in the world of cryptocurrency. The impact of this case on campaign financing regulations and the crypto industry at large remains to be seen, but it will undoubtedly serve as a milestone in the ongoing intersection of politics and finance in the modern digital age.

The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) announced that Sam Bankman wouldn’t face campaign finance charges. The decision followed consultations with The Bahamas, where Bankman-Fried was initially arrested. Additionally, a recent hearing addressed allegations of attempting to discredit a former executive and led to an interim gag order preventing Bankman-Fried from public communication. While the legal process continues to unfold, this case remains significant in the realms of campaign finance regulations and the intersection of cryptocurrency and politics. The outcome will undoubtedly have implications for the crypto industry and campaign financing practices.

Also Read: SEC forces Quantstamp to refund $28M to investors.

Comments

comments