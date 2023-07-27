SEC forces Quantstamp to refund $28M to investors

Quantstamp, a San Francisco-based blockchain security firm, has reached a settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), asking them to refund investors following accusations of conducting an unauthorized initial coin offering (ICO) in 2017, which successfully raised $28 million. The SEC alleged that Quantstamp’s ICO involved issuing and selling crypto asset securities without proper registration, leading to the enforcement action. Quantstamp has agreed to refund the ICO proceeds as part of the settlement. The settlement terms require the company to pay a disgorgement of $1,979,201, prejudgment interest of $494,314, and a civil penalty of $1 million.

SEC and Quantstamp Reach Settlement on Regulatory Breaches

As per the SEC’s complaint, during October and November 2017, Quantstamp conducted an ICO and managed to raise over $28 million by selling “QSP” tokens to approximately 5,000 investors, including individuals in the United States.

The company’s stated intention was to utilize the funds from the ICO to develop and promote an automated smart contract security auditing platform. However, the SEC’s investigation revealed that Quantstamp did not register its offers and sales of QSP, which were considered securities and did not meet the requirements for any exemption to registration. Hence SEC pushed Quantstamp to refund investors.

Despite filing a Form D, the company claimed that the unregistered sales of QSP were exempt under Rule 506(c) of Regulation D and under Regulation S. However, the SEC found these claims to be in violation of securities regulations.

SEC Settlement Terms and Fair Fund Establishment

The SEC’s order highlighted that Quantstamp placed significant emphasis on the potential market size for its smart contract security auditing product during the ICO, leading purchasers of QSP tokens to anticipate their value to rise in tandem with the success of the company’s venture. Additionally, after the initial coin offering, Quantstamp took measures to enable token trading on third-party digital asset trading platforms.

Despite successfully developing the automated smart contract security auditing platform by June 2019, the SEC’s order revealed that Quantstamp no longer operates the platform or provides substantial support to it.

As part of the settlement, the SEC has established a Fair Fund to reimburse the funds paid by Quantstamp to investors who were deemed “injured” by the regulatory violations. Furthermore, the settlement requires Quantstamp to transfer all remaining QSP tokens under its control to the Fair Fund administrator for permanent disabling or destruction.

Potential Limitations on Distribution Amounts

Please bear in mind that the funds available for distribution may be lower than the initial investment amount, as various factors could affect the distribution process. These factors may include the administrative costs associated with managing the Fair Fund, the number of eligible investors, and the total funds available for distribution.

Furthermore, Quantstamp is obligated to post a notice of the SEC’s order on its website and inform cryptocurrency trading platforms that facilitate QSP trading. Undoubtedly, the SEC’s order will exert substantial influence on Quantstamp’s future activities. The company will need to proactively address the SEC’s concerns and implement measures to ensure full compliance with regulatory obligations going forward.

The settlement between Quantstamp and the SEC marks a significant moment in the cryptocurrency industry’s regulatory landscape. SEC forces Quantstamp to refund investors, and addressing the allegations of unregistered securities, the company takes steps toward accountability and investor protection. The SEC’s order is expected to have lasting implications for Quantstamp’s operations and highlights the importance of adherence to securities laws in the crypto space. Moving forward, regulatory compliance and transparency will be key for blockchain comp0anies seeking to navigate the evolving regulatory environment. As the crypto market continues to evolve, cooperation between businesses and regulators remains critical for fostering a more secure and responsible ecosystem.

Also Read: BRICS omits Western countries in recent summit.

Comments

comments