Samosa Party secured Pre-Series A round from Inflection Point Ventures

Inflection Point Ventures has now invested an undisclosed amount of funding in snacking startup Samosa Party, which the company says that it will utilize to scale and open cloud kitchens across the Bangalore and other Tier – 1 cities.

Samosa Party said it would also use funds to improve its production technology.

“In a post-COVID world of increasing focus on hygiene standards, startups like Samosa Party will be relevant as customers would trust hygienic and professional managed brands to serve them food with safety being the guiding force from the kitchen to table,” Ankur Mittal, Co-founder, Inflection Point Ventures, said.

“Samosa Party continued to see business growth even during the lockdown, and we want to back such companies. IPV investors are totally behind the startup’s vision of elevating the humble Indian Samosa and taking it to the world..,” Ankur added.