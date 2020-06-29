Men’s Healthcare Startup ‘Bold Care’ secured Pre-Seed funding

Bold Care, a Mumbai based men health and wellness startup, has now secured an undisclosed amount of pre-seed round of funding from an array of strategic investors.

These include the Abhishek Shah, Founder of CommerceX; Sheetal Bahl, Manu Rikhye, and Ashish Taneja, Partners at growX ventures; Kabir Kochhar, former Founding Partner at The Glitch and others.

Rajesh Ranavat said, “What attracted me to Bold Care was the very clear vision and passion of the founding team targeting the men’s health and wellness space, where the concept of an operational model was implemented in record time.”

“The launch of this platform has come at the right time where telemedicine will become a more acceptable means for interaction between doctors and patients. The platform has the ability to substantially scale up into adjacent areas of opportunity,” Rajesh added.

“Our holistic plans include scientifically-backed prescription medicines and natural supplements. We aim to help men find a lasting, permanent solution and treat the symptoms, as well as highlight the underlying causes. Through features that include monthly follow-ups with our customers, we can make necessary adjustments to their plans,” Rajat Jadhav, Co-founder, Bold Care, said.