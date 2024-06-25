The Music Frame, Samsung’s first standalone wireless Dolby Atmos speaker, has been launched in India, marking an exciting addition to the company’s audio offering. The smartphone was first featured on Samsung’s website for the Indian market in April 2024, and it is now officially available for purchase.

A New Era in Audio: Samsung Brings The Music Frame Hits Indian Markets

Audio aficionados in India may now purchase Samsung’s unique Music Frame speaker. This sophisticated piece of audio equipment costs INR 23,990 (about $288) and can be purchased via Amazon.in, Samsung’s official website, and a variety of authorized offline and online merchants around the country.

To sweeten the bargain, Samsung is providing an instant discount of INR 1,799 (about $22) on purchases made with ICICI Bank credit or debit cards, as well as credit and debit cards from other major banks.

What are the Features you get with Samsung Music Frame?

The Music Frame is more than simply an ordinary speaker. It’s a stereo speaker with six drivers, including two mid-range drivers, two tweeters, and two woofers, for a full and immersive sound experience. It stands out for its Wireless Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio features, which ensure a high-quality audio experience whether you’re listening to music, viewing movies, or binge-watching television.

Cutting-Edge Connectivity and Compatibility

One of the Music Frame’s distinguishing qualities is its various networking choices. It is compatible with Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 5, AirPlay 2, Chromecast Built-In, Roon, Spotify Connect, and Samsung Tap Sound. These capabilities allow you to simply connect your devices and enjoy a smooth audio experience.

Advanced Audio Features

The Samsung Music Frame is filled with cutting-edge audio technologies. The Active Voice Amplifier improves voice clarity, making dialogue in films and television shows crystal clear.

Adaptive Sound adjusts the audio settings based on the content being played, ensuring the best sound quality at all times. Q-Symphony enables the speaker to sync with Samsung TVs and soundbars, resulting in a seamless audio experience. Furthermore, SpaceFit Sound Pro tailors the audio output to the acoustics of your room, resulting in an immersive listening experience regardless of the setting.

Smart Home Integration

The Music Frame is not only a speaker, but also a smart home gadget. It supports Alexa, Bixby, and Google Assistant, allowing you to operate your smart home devices with your voice.

Connecting the SmartThings USB dongle transforms the Music Frame into a SmartThings Hub, seamlessly integrating it into your smart home environment.

Aesthetic Appeal

One of the most distinguishing elements of the Music Frame is its design. It resembles a photo frame, so it will blend in with your existing home decor.

You may attach printed images to the speaker, making it a unique and stylish addition to any room. The bezels of the Music Frame may be easily replaced using its magnetic system, providing you the freedom to fit it to your interior decor.

Conclusion

Samsung’s Music Frame is a ground-breaking product that blends high-quality audio, powerful smart capabilities, and a sleek design. Its diverse networking choices, smart home integration, and changeable style make it an adaptable and valuable addition to any house.

The Music Frame is a must-have for anyone who enjoys music, smart home technology, or gorgeous design.

So, if you’re looking for a new speaker that does more than just provide fantastic sound, the Samsung Music Frame is well worth considering. Its remarkable features and stylish appearance will enhance your audio experience while also adding a touch of luxury to your home. Don’t pass up the chance to own this revolutionary speaker; go to Amazon.in, Samsung.com, or your nearest authorized retailer to buy the Music Frame today.