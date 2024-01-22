Samsung recently lit up the stage with the announcement of its highly anticipated Galaxy S24 series. One of the standout features highlighted was the debut of the in-house Exynos 2400 chipset. The basic Galaxy S24 and S24+ proudly use the Exynos 2400 in most territories, but the ultra-premium Galaxy S24 Ultra takes a different approach, using the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in all markets. In this deep dive, we got some hands-on time with the Galaxy S24 Plus, hoping to uncover the secrets of the Exynos 2400 via benchmark results and a head-to-head comparison with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

Geekbench 6 Showdown: Exynos 2400 vs. Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

The Geekbench 6 CPU test set the scenario for a fierce competition between the Exynos 2400 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. With a deca-core CPU, the Exynos 2400 proved its worth by achieving 2046 in the single-core test and an amazing 6687 in the multi-core test. Meanwhile, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, with its eight powerful cores, achieved significantly better scores, 2228 in the single-core test and 6858 in the multi-core test.

Both chipsets displayed their muscles, demonstrating impressive power. The Exynos 2400 performed brilliantly against the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which is impressive given the latter’s reputation.

Throttling Test: The Battle of Endurance

During the tough CPU throttling test, the Exynos 2400 achieved a throttling efficiency of 72% of its maximum performance. On the other side of the ring, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 demonstrated even more endurance, with its performance limited to 82% of its maximum capability. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 came victorious in our endurance test, delivering great performance even under extended loads.

While the Exynos 2400 saw minor throttling, the impact on real-world performance was limited. Users may perceive a tiny warmth, but the gadget successfully balanced temperature and performance, resulting in a constant user experience.

AnTuTu Benchmark: Points and More Points

The AnTuTu test unfurled, giving a thorough look of the Exynos 2400 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3’s performance capabilities. The Exynos 2400 received a good 1,781,862 points, demonstrating its powerful processing capabilities.

However, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 surpassed the 2 million mark, scoring an amazing 2,057,772 points. The Exynos 2400’s CPU performance was comparable to that of the Snapdragon, however the Snapdragon had a significant 30% lead in terms of GPU performance.

3DMark GPU Test: Graphics Unleashed

To assess graphics performance, we ran both chipsets through the rigorous 3DMark Wild Life test. The Exynos 2400, with its Xclipse 940 GPU, scored 4,304 with 25.78 FPS, whereas the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, with the Adreno 750 GPU, outperformed it with a score of 5,114 and 30.63 FPS. The GPU performance differential was about 18% in favor of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

In the more demanding 3DMark Wild Life Extreme Stress test, the Exynos 2400’s Xclipse 940 GPU achieved the highest loop score of 4,259 and a stability rating of 63.4%.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3’s Adreno 750 GPU took the lead with the highest loop score of 4,564 and a stability grade of 60%.

Conclusion

As we conclude this chipset fight between the Exynos 2400 and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Samsung’s technical symphony in the Galaxy S24 Plus continues to resound. The benchmarks have spoken, telling the story of two titans straining their silicon muscles.

In Geekbench 6, the Exynos 2400 stood out, competing with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. The multi-core battle demonstrated the strength of each, placing consumers in the pleasant quandary of choosing between two dangerous adversaries.

When the heat was turned up in the CPU throttling test, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 performed like a seasoned marathon runner, outlasting the Exynos. Nonetheless, the Exynos performed admirably, even under extended stress.

AnTuTu delivered a point-based extravaganza, with the Exynos 2400 demonstrating its worth but eventually succumbing to the Snapdragon’s brilliance, surpassing the coveted 2 million-point threshold. The GPU theatrics in the 3DMark Wild Life test provided another dimension of visual grandeur, with both candidates demonstrating graphics capability capable of transforming any gaming session into an immersive experience.

In this silicon supremacy drama, Samsung’s Exynos 2400 emerges as a strong force, holding its own against the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. The Galaxy S24 series, with its technical wonders, welcomes consumers into a universe where every standard exemplifies the quest of greatness.

So, whether you find refuge in the Exynos’ rhythmic pulses or dance to the Snapdragon’s symphony, the Galaxy S24 Plus delivers a great performance that takes the smartphone experience to the next level.

