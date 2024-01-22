Remember the GameStop Short Squeeze of 2021, when a group of Reddit users prevailed over major asset management companies and pulled off a multi-million dollar short squeeze? The movie adaptation of the short squeeze, Dumb Money, released in theatres in 2023, is now streaming on Netflix. The movie, with an IMDb rating of 6.9, is again creating rumbles in the internet world with its latest release on Netflix.

This time, one of the major questions among netizens and Redditors is: Where is Keith Gill, the famous Redditor who led the charge against AMC’s, who was trying to make profits out of shorting GameStop, an American video game retailer? Keith Gill reportedly made millions out of the short squeeze, which left an AMC terminated and almost closed down, and multiple other AMC’s suffering huge losses.

Where is Keith Gill? The Roaring Kitty who slayed Wall Street giants!

Following the huge fiasco with GameStop stocks, Keith Gill was slapped with multiple lawsuits and investigations by authorities. Authorities alleged that Keith violated multiple securities laws and manipulated the market to make personal gains. In February 2022, there were reports that Keith Gill, soon after congressional hearings and investigations, removed himself from the public eye and started living in Massachusetts with his wife and daughter. There was also no venture or business started by him till that point. As of now, there is very limited information as to where Keith Gill is living or what he is doing.

On social media, the last time his fans ever got a message from him was on April 17, 2021, in a YouTube video titled “Cheers everyone!”, which was viewed by nearly 800,000 people. During the preparation phase of the movie Dumb Money, even the filmmakers attempted to contact Keith Gill for his story but gave up on it, respecting his privacy.

What is the GameStop short squeeze and what ensued afterwards?

GameStop is a video game retailer that was struggling to survive in the digital age. Many hedge funds and other investors bet against its stock, expecting it to fall. However, a group of online traders on Reddit’s r/wallstreetbets forum decided to buy GameStop shares and drive up the price, hoping to profit from the rising value and force the short sellers to cover their losses. This phenomenon is known as a short squeeze.

The GameStop stock price soared from less than $20 at the beginning of January 2021 to over $480 at the end of the month, causing huge losses for the hedge funds and huge gains for the Reddit traders. Some of the most prominent short sellers were Melvin Capital and Citron Research, which lost billions of dollars and faced backlash from the online community.

The short squeeze also attracted the attention of regulators, lawmakers, media, and celebrities. Some brokerages, such as Robinhood, restricted the trading of GameStop and other volatile stocks, citing liquidity and regulatory issues. This sparked outrage and accusations of market manipulation from Reddit traders and some politicians, who demanded investigations and hearings. Several class action lawsuits were filed against Robinhood and other brokers for allegedly violating the rights of the investors.

The GameStop saga raised questions about the role of social media, retail investors, and hedge funds in the stock market, as well as the fairness and transparency of the trading system. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the U.S. House Committee on Financial Services held hearings in February and March 2021, where they questioned the CEOs of Robinhood, Reddit, Citadel, Melvin Capital, and GameStop, as well as the Keith Gill.