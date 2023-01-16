Samsung Galaxy A23 5G to launch soon in India

We have something fresh for you if you’ve been considering purchasing a new smartphone, particularly a new cheap smartphone. The new Samsung Galaxy A23 5G smartphone is now available and is anticipated to be released shortly in the Indian smartphone markets.

Therefore, if you’ve been considering purchasing a new smartphone, we advise you to put off your decision a little longer because Samsung will soon release a new model.

This new Samsung Galaxy A23 5G smartphone will be released as an upgrade to the Galaxy A22 5G smartphone that was previously released. You must now be wondering what features the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G will have on the feature side. And when will it launch or what will be its expected pricing?

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G – Specification

Let’s look closely at the smartphone’s specifications, even if the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G’s specifications have not been officially confirmed. However, we’ve got you covered with the speculative information that has leaked.

According to reports, the front will feature a larger screen that will be contained within a 6.6-inch display. Speaking more specifically about this panel, the smartphone would have a maximum resolution support of FHD+. Additionally, it will use an LCD panel and have a peak quicker refresh rate of up to 120HZ.

Regarding fingerprints, it has been reported that the smartphone would include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Yes, because an in-display fingerprint sensor is not supported by the LCD screen.

Moving on to the internals, the smartphone is anticipated to be powered by a potent Qualcomm processor, the Snapdragon 695, so we can also claim that it will have a larger battery, with a 5,000 mAh capacity, along with support for cable charging that is up to 25W quicker.

When it comes to the camera, the Galaxy A14 5G smartphone’s 50MP main camera sensor will be used once more. But, here you will be getting support for OIS too.

When it comes to the software, based on the recently unveiled Galaxy A14 5G smartphone, we can say that the new Galaxy A23 5G smartphone will also include the most recent software, including Android 13 and the One UI user interface. Similar to the Galaxy A14 5G smartphone, this one will also receive significant software updates for up to three years.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G – What’s the expected pricing?

If you’ve been wondering how much the new Samsung Galaxy A23 5G smartphone would cost. We can state that the A14 5G smartphone will be available for a price between Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 25,000 when it is released.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G – Launch

Samsung India has confirmed that the launch of the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G smartphone will be happening on the 18th of January this year.