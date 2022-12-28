Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and A54 5G to be launched soon

Korean giant, Samsung has been planning something really big for its users. Samsung’s A series has been among the best premium yet budget phones which saw a great increase in sales in India.

It’s been years since we are getting see Samsung updating its A series flagship every year. And after launching the A33 and A53, it is now its again time for a new update on these smartphones with the new A34 5G and A54 5G.

If you have been following Samsung’s way of launching the A series smartphone, you must be knowing that the A50, A51, A52, and A53 were among the most anticipated smartphones. So, for the coming year also, there is a lot of waiting and eagerness shown by Samsung fans.

If you are also someone who has been looking to know what these new A series smartphones will be featuring, let’s take a deep look into it, now:

Samsung Galaxy A345G and Galaxy A54 5G launch hinted

The hints about Samsung’s plan to launch a new smartphone came via a Bluetooth SIG certification website and the certification details about brought out by a popular Indian tipster, Mukul Sharma.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G receive the Bluetooth SIG certification.#Samsung #SamsungGalaxyA34 #SamsungGalaxyA54 pic.twitter.com/k3qQrb9JoE — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) December 23, 2022

If you see the listing, you can see that the Korean giant has actually registered two smartphones with the model numbers SM-A346B and SM-A546B. And, the certification was done to equid the support for the latest Bluetooth 5.3.

Will Samsung launch A34 5G and A54 5G soon in India?

As smartphones are going through their certification, there is a majority chance that we will get to see the smartphone make its way to launch soon. However, we also have other publishers who claim the launch to happen somewhere in June or July of the coming year, but it’s something that needs clarification.

What is the other leaked specification?

If we talk about the specification side, it’s been said that the smartphone will possibly feature a 20:9 aspect ratio screen ad also both phones will be coming with a similar-looking design.

Previously, the smartphone was spotted via Geekbench certification, where it was said that the Korean giant is settling with their Exynos chipset which will be 1380 SoC and will be an upgraded chipset compared to its previously launched 1280 chipset.

FAQS for Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G

Is there a Samsung A54?

As of now, you can buy the new A53 5G smartphone. If you are thinking about A54 5G smartphone, as of now, the smartphone is going through its certifications which hints that its launch will happen soon in 2023.

How much is a Samsung Galaxy A34 5G?

As the smartphone is not launch, it’s hard to say the correct pricing, but we strongly speculate that the pricing for Galaxy A34 5G will be set for a starting tag of around $300.