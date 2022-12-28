Realme 10 India Launch Teased in India

Chinese smartphone maker, Realme is planning to bring a new smartphone within the budget smartphone lineup where it’s been said that this smartphone will be brought as the new subsidiary of the already launched Realme 10 Pro+ 5G smartphone.

This new smartphone will be the trimmed-down version of the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G smartphone, but there is something that you should know and might be finding interesting about this smartphone, to know that read till the end of the article.

So, it’s clear that we will see a new Realme phone which will be brought under the budget category, what about the price and specification? So, clear off your doubts, let’s have a look at the specification we will see for this phone.

Realme 10 5G – Expected Specification

Let’s move to the specification side first. On the specification side, we might see a bigger screen on the front side which will be a 6.4-inch panel and it will be an AMOLED screen and will be coming with the support for a peak resolution of up to Full HD+. To provide you with a better smooth experience, the screen will also get a faster 90HZ screen coupled with a 360Hz of touch sampling rate as well.

Let’s now move to the internals, where the company is going with a MediaTek chipset where we will see a new Helio G99 SOc which was manufactured under the 6NM process and also it will be supporting a peak frequency of up to 2.2GHz.

On the RAM and storage side, the smartphone will be coupling up with relatively faster storage where we will see a 4GB of RAM coupled with a 64GB of internal storage and this will be the base variant.

Realme will also be providing the option to get extra storage with extra RAM for extra pricing. You can get a smartphone for the configuration of 4GB of RAM with 128GB of storage and 256GB of storage as well.

Realme is also providing a great spec bump on the camera side too. It’s been said that the smartphone will be sporting a bigger 50MP sensor alongside 2MP macro sensors.

What is interesting about this Realme 10 5G smartphone?

As we mentioned in the above section that there is something interesting when it comes to the entire Realme 10 series. If you have been following the world of smartphones, December is the month when we get to see tech YouTubers come up with their best choices for smartphones for the year.

Interestingly, one of the major tech YouTubers, MKBHD posted a video for the best smartphone awards where the choices were given straight up to the public to choose among the best shots taken by the smartphones launched in 2022.

So, what is the catch here? Interestingly, many flagships like iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy S22, and OnePlus 10T smartphones were on the list but after collecting over 21 million feedbacks from the users, it was seen that the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G actually did a better job in camera section (in terms of normal shots).

So, as the Realme 10 5G is a subsidiary phone of this new 10+ Pro 5G, we can speculate that this Realme 10 5G smartphone will be a great phone coming from Realme. What do you think about it, let’s know your thoughts.