After a prolonged wait, Samsung India has finally launched their all-new A series midrange budget-friendly flagship smartphone for the year 2023, the Galaxy A55 Smartphone and the Galaxy A35 Smartphone and just like every year for this year also, we have got you covered with some of the best features upgrades as compared to the predecessor year models.

However, if you have been looking for a new upgrade this year, this will be the right time to avoid getting a new upgrade, especially with Samsung launching such a worth-spending smartphone for 2024. Without any further ado, let’s now look into the details. Here is everything you need to know.

Samsung Galaxy A55 and the Galaxy A35 Launched In India with new Upgrades!

Samsung India has finally launched the all-new Galaxy A55 and the Galaxy A35, the most anticipated and famous phones among the Galaxy A series. Previously, the Galaxy A series phones, especially the Galaxy A5 series, have seen tremendous sales numbers, which is anticipated for the year 2024 too.

Specification details for the Samsung Galaxy A55

Starting with the specification side, the smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ super AMOLED panel, which again comes with the support for 120Hz faster refresh rate, and also the smartphone has got its beefed up with its new Exynos 1480 SOC, which is among the newer chipset developed by the Korean based giant.

Now, moving to the fun part, the CAMERA! The Galaxy A55 comes with a trio of housed cameras on the rear end, where you get a 50MP primary sensor, which is again combined with another 12MP Ultrawide angle sensor and a 5MP Macro sensor. Moving to the battery side, the smartphone gets its power from a bigger 5000mAh battery.

On the front side, the Galaxy A55 comes with a 32MP selfie shooter. Moving to internal hardware, you get the phone with 8GB of RAM combined with 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. You can opt for a 12GB RAM variant combined with 256GB of internal storage if you want more RAM.

Specification Details for the Galaxy A35

Now, talking about the specifications for the Galaxy A35 Smartphone, as compared to the Galaxy A55, you don’t get a deal breaker here in terms of specification.

The Galaxy A35 Smartphone comes with the same 6.6-inch panel on the front side as the Galaxy A55 smartphone, where you get the FHD+ resolution display combined with a SuperAMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.

On the camera side, the Galaxy A35 smartphone comes with a 50MP primary sensor, which is again combined with a smaller 8MP Ultraiwide angle sensor, and you will be getting a 5MP Macro sensor, too. And then, on the front side, you will get a 13MP Front selfie shooter, too.

Now, talking about the internal hardware, the Galaxy A35 comes with an 8GB RAM variant, which is again divided into 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. On the power side, the smartphone is powered by the newly developed Exynos 1480 SoC.

Even on the battery side, you get the same bigger 5000MaH Battery powering the biggest Galaxy A35 smartphone. Out of this battery, you can expect the smartphone to last for a decent time on a more extended day, considering the smartphone will power a massive 6.6-inch display.

Moving to the software and security side, the Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 will be getting long-lasting software updates and Android OS upgrades. Samsung is promoting an upgrade of 4 years of Android Updates and five years of security patch updates.

Is the pricing confirmed for the Galaxy A55 5G and A35 5G Smartphone?

The pricing side of the all-new Galaxy A55 5G smartphone and the Galaxy A35 5G smartphone still needs to be confirmed. However, the Korean-based giant said that the Galaxy A55 5G smartphone’s final pricing and Galaxy A35 5G will be announced by 14th of March by noon IST.