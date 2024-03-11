Deepinder Goyal, the founder of the food delivery app, Zomato, recently unveiled his latest pride and joy – the very first Aston Martin DB12 in India. For Goyal, cars aren’t just about transportation; they’re a passion, a statement of style and sophistication. The unveiling of his Aston Martin DB12 was a moment of pure automotive bliss, shared with enthusiasts worldwide through captivating images on Instagram, courtesy of Automobili Ardent.

Crafted Elegance and Intricate Details

The Aston Martin DB12, successor to the beloved DB11 GT supercar, is a testament to automotive craftsmanship and innovation. With an extensive 80% redesign, the DB12 introduces a myriad of captivating enhancements. From its bold front grille to its revamped bumper, every detail speaks volumes of Aston Martin’s dedication to elegance and performance, while still paying homage to its iconic lineage.

A Sanctuary of Luxury and Technology

Stepping into the Aston Martin DB12 is like entering a realm where luxury and technology converge seamlessly. The interior is a symphony of opulence, with dual-tone leather upholstery complementing a cutting-edge 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The meticulously designed center console, adorned with tactile buttons, adds a touch of tactile elegance, while the digital instrument gauge cluster delivers vital information with precision and clarity.

Unleashing Power and Precision

Beneath its sleek exterior lies a powerhouse of an engine just waiting to be unleashed. The Aston Martin DB12 boasts a robust Mercedes-Benz-sourced 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, churning out an impressive 680 PS and 800 Nm of torque. Paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, this engineering marvel propels the DB12 from 0 to 100 kmph in a mere 3.5 seconds, promising an exhilarating yet refined driving experience. With advanced features like electronic rear differential and adaptive dampers, the DB12 offers unparalleled precision and control on the road.

Exclusivity Meets Luxury

Priced at Rs 4.59 crore (ex-showroom), the Aston Martin DB12 epitomizes exclusivity and luxury. Available exclusively through the Aston Martin New Delhi – Select Cars dealership, this automotive masterpiece caters to discerning connoisseurs who demand nothing but the best. Deepinder Goyal’s personal touches, including the stunning Satin Aston Martin Racing Green shade and bespoke 21-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, further elevate the allure of his DB12, making it a true reflection of his impeccable taste and style.

A Legacy of Excellence

Since its debut in September 2023, the Aston Martin DB12 has captured the hearts of automotive enthusiasts worldwide. With its unrivaled blend of luxury, performance, and cutting-edge technology, the DB12 continues to set the standard for grand touring excellence. As Deepinder Goyal proudly adds this exquisite masterpiece to his collection, the Aston Martin DB12 reaffirms its status as an icon of automotive excellence and sophistication, embodying the spirit of adventure and refinement on every journey. This car will join other pinnacles of automotive excellence in Goyal’s garage including a Ferrari Roma, Lamborghini Urus, Porshe 911 Turbo S, and a Porshe Carrera S. We at Techstory wish him a happy motoring and hope to see him out and about in his wonderful new automobile.