In a lovely turn of events for smartphone aficionados, Samsung has announced a tempting price cut on some of its most popular models in India. The Samsung Galaxy A05s, Galaxy M14, Galaxy F14, Galaxy F04, and Galaxy M04 have all received considerable reductions, turning this season into a smartphone bonanza. Let’s go into the specifics and reveal the intriguing bargains that await Indian buyers.

Discounts on Galaxy A05s

The Galaxy A05s first appeared in the Indian market in October 2023, creating headlines with a single RAM and storage configuration. The later announcement of a new RAM type in November extended buyers’ options.

Special Offer Unveiled

In an official release, Samsung announced a unique offer reserved just for the Galaxy A05s, making the bargain twice as appealing. Starting January 11, both smartphone varieties would receive an immediate discount of Rs. 2,000.

Originally priced at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model and Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 128GB variation, the reduced prices are now a deal. With the Rs. 2,000 discount, the 4GB and 6GB variants are available for Rs. 11,999 and Rs. 12,999, respectively.

Discounts on Galaxy M14 and Galaxy F14

The Galaxy M14 and Galaxy F14 have also joined the price drop party, with tempting discounts that add an added layer of intrigue.

Galaxy M14

Original prices are Rs. 13,490 (4GB + 128GB) and Rs. 14,990 (6GB + 128GB).

Discounted Prices: Now available for Rs. 12,490 and Rs. 13,990, a substantial reduction in cost.

Specification for Galaxy M14

The Galaxy M14 5G has a large 6.60-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 2408×1080 pixels (FHD+). Whether you’re streaming your favorite video, playing games, or simply surfing, the immersive display delivers a visual feast with sharp details and rich colors.

This smartphone is powered by an octa-core CPU that completes tasks quickly and efficiently. The Galaxy M14 5G, which comes with 4GB or 6GB of RAM, allows for smooth multitasking and easy switching between apps. The performance is optimized to fulfill the needs of both casual users and those who push their devices to the maximum.

The Galaxy M14 5G runs Android 13 with Samsung’s OneUI, providing a user-friendly interface with several customization possibilities. Experience Android 13’s newest features and security advancements, coupled by the polished and intuitive OneUI, for a wonderful smartphone trip.

The Galaxy M14 5G is built with a massive 6000mAh battery for long-lasting performance. Whether you’re working, gaming, or keeping connected, this powerhouse provides extended use without the need for regular recharges. Say goodbye to battery worry and welcome a smartphone that can keep up with your busy lifestyle.

Photography aficionados will like the Galaxy M14 5G’s flexible triple camera configuration on the rear. The 50-megapixel primary camera captures rich and vibrant images, while the 2-megapixel cameras provide depth and diversity to your photography, enabling compelling macro pictures and magnificent vistas. On the front, the 13-megapixel camera is ready to take stunning selfies.

The Galaxy M14 5G has 128GB of built-in storage, giving you enough of room for applications, photographs, movies, and more. Need more storage? The microSD card slot, which includes a dedicated slot, allows you to increase your storage capacity, guaranteeing that you never run out of room for your digital life.

The Galaxy M14 5G is designed for people who juggle many numbers or regularly travel. It has dual-SIM capabilities, allowing you to handle two SIM cards at the same time, which is convenient and flexible.

Galaxy F14

Original prices are Rs. 12,990 (4GB + 128GB) and Rs. 14,490 (6GB + 128GB).

Discounted Prices: Experience the Galaxy F14 for Rs. 11,990 and Rs. 13,490, which redefines affordability.

Specification for Galaxy F14 5G

The Galaxy F14 5G has a 90 Hz refresh rate on its large 6.60-inch touchscreen display, resulting in visually stunning images. With an FHD+ resolution and Gorilla Glass 5 protection, the display provides clarity, rich colors, and durability.

The octa-core Samsung Exynos 1330 processor powers this technical marvel, allowing you flawless multitasking, fast app launches, and efficient performance. With choices for 4GB or 6GB of RAM, the Galaxy F14 5G caters to those who need a smartphone that can keep up with their fast-paced lifestyle.

The Galaxy F14 5G comes with a powerful 6000mAh non-removable battery, which will keep you going all day. Furthermore, the support for patented fast charging means you’ll spend less time attached to a charging cord and more time enjoying your device’s features.

Photography fans will like the Galaxy F14 5G’s dual rear camera system. The 50-megapixel primary camera takes clear and bright photographs, while the 2-megapixel camera adds depth to your images. On the front, the 13-megapixel camera captures great selfies that are ready to share.

The Galaxy F14 5G, which runs OneUI 5.0 on Android 13, has an easy-to-use interface with a variety of features and customization possibilities. Stay up to speed on the newest software advancements, security patches, and OneUI’s renowned easy user experience.

The Galaxy F14 5G has 128GB of built-in storage, giving you enough of room for applications, photographs, movies, and other media. No need to worry about running out of storage; this gadget is equipped to handle your digital needs.