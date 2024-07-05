Samsung’s highly anticipated Galaxy Unpacked presentation is right around the corner. The highly anticipated Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6 will be unveiled at the event, which will take place on July 10 in Paris.

However, these are not the only highlights of the show. Samsung is also likely to launch its latest true wireless stereo (TWS) headphones, the Galaxy Buds3 and Galaxy Buds3 Pro. We now know exactly what to expect from the Galaxy Buds3 Pro according to recent leaks.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro – Leaked Image

Ice Universe, a trustworthy tipster, has leaked the Galaxy Buds3 Pro, giving us our finest look yet. The live images confirm that the new earbuds will have a stem style similar to Apple’s AirPods. This is a considerable departure from Samsung’s prior earphone design, which was more compact and stemless.

The revised stem shape is likely to improve call quality and make the earphones more convenient to use.

Stylish and Functional Charging Case

The leaked images also show the Galaxy Buds3 Pro’s charging cover. The case has a sleek, clear lid and an indicator light on the front, giving it a modern, high-tech appearance. It’s also said to include a 500 mAh battery, offering a long battery life. The “Blade Light” on the stem of the left bud is an intriguing design feature that adds a distinct and attractive touch.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro – Leaked Specification and Features

In terms of audio performance, the Galaxy Buds3 Pro appear to be improving. According to rumors, each bud will have two-way speakers, resulting in a richer and more dynamic audio experience. The earphones are also expected to support Bluetooth 5.4, ensuring a stable and efficient connection.

One of the Galaxy Buds3 Pro’s most notable features is the combination of Adaptive Noise Control and Ambient Sound.

Adaptive Noise Control enables the earbuds to automatically adapt the amount of noise cancellation based on your surroundings, resulting in an excellent listening experience in a variety of contexts. Ambient Sound, on the other hand, allows you to hear your surroundings without removing your earbuds, which is ideal for those who need to be aware of their surroundings.

The Galaxy Buds3 Pro are anticipated to be sturdy, with an IP57 rating. This means they will be dust-resistant and can endure immersion in up to 1 meter of water for 30 minutes.

Whether you’re caught in the rain or working out at the gym, these earbuds are built to keep up with your busy lifestyle.

Battery life is always an important consideration for wireless earbuds, and the Galaxy Buds3 Pro are expected to excel in this regard. The earphones are supposed to provide up to 30 hours of listening with the charging case and up to 7 hours without.

This should provide enough battery life for most users, whether they’re used for work, exercise, or simply resting with music.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro – Countdown to Unveiling

With the Galaxy Unpacked event only five days away, excitement is mounting. Samsung fans and technology enthusiasts are both excited to see what the firm has in store. The Galaxy Buds3 Pro, with their stylish form, advanced capabilities, and great battery life, are shaping up to be a significant addition to Samsung’s audio product collection.

Final Thoughts

The Galaxy Buds3 Pro are shaping up to be a strong rival in the TWS market, combining style, functionality, and advanced features. With the official debut just days away, we’ll soon get to see these earphones in action.

Stay tuned for further information, including a thorough explanation of the Galaxy Buds3 Pro’s specifications, features, pricing, and availability, as Samsung unveils its latest innovations at the Galaxy Unpacked event.

