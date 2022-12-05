Samsung Galaxy M04 will be under Rs.10k budget phone

It seems like the Korean giant, Samsung has been planning something really big to disrupt the entire budget smartphone market in India. If we go with the latest reports, it’s been said that the brand has been working closely to improve its research and development to implement and develop a financially friendly smartphone for Indian users.

It seems like getting a great smartphone for under Rs. 10K budget with not many compromises is becoming a reality now with the new and upcoming Galaxy M04 from Samsung. This smartphone is soon to be unveiled in India.

We are very sure about its arrival to Indian markets will be happening soon, because many credible tipsters have already found the smartphone going through many of the consumer and electronics certifications and was spotted on their websites and, shockingly, on the Google Play Control center as well.

With these leaks and rumors, it’s been said that the upcoming budget phone could possibly cost even less than Rs. 10,000. If you have been someone who has been waiting to get a new budget smartphone for this season, then make sure check this article out as here we have gathered all the leaked rumors about the smartphone in one place.

Samsung Galaxy M04 – Specification and Features

Concerning the specs, little is known. However, it is anticipated that the Universe M03 will be replaced by the Cosmic system M04, which will have an 8GB MediaTek Helio G37 CPU (implied by the spilled banner). It is also predicted that the phone would enable virtual RAM.

The device’s notable features are probably going to include a 6.5-inch HD+ display, two 13MP cameras on the back, and a 5,000mAh battery. Most likely, Android 12 will be loaded, with One UI on top.

Samsung Galaxy M04 – Price

According to a tip from 91Mobiles, we can see the split banners from the Samsung Cosmic system M04. One of the ads claimed that the price of the Cosmic system M04 might be as low as Rs 8,999. Given that the cap has already been surpassed, it can also be Rs 8,499.

If so, the Redmi A1+ and other Realme C-series handsets would compete with the phone in India. The astronomical system M04’s configuration is also shown on the banner. A waterdrop-indented display and dual back cameras arranged upward can be used to see it.

Similar to this is the recently introduced Cosmic System A04s in Europe. What matters most are the triple back cameras on the Cosmic system A04s.