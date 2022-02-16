Samsung Galaxy M33 5G expected to launch soon

The Galaxy M33 5G, one of the forthcoming Samsung smartphones, has received a number of certifications & approvals. The gadget was just added to the Bluetooth SIG certification database.

Thailand’s NBTC certification database has now certified the smartphone. According to these listings, the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G might be released later this month or in early March.

According to the NBTC certification, the forthcoming Samsung smartphone might have the model number SM-M336B/DS. The smartphone is believed to be dubbed the Galaxy M33 5G. However, there has been no confirmation of its official specs.

Expected Specifications for Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M33 had already been detected on the Geekbench benchmarking program. According to the description, the smartphone might be powered by the forthcoming Exynos 1200 processor, which could be paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The smartphone is also expected to run on the Android 12 operating system, which will be topped with the One UI.

Moreover, in Geekbench 5, the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G scored 726 points in the single-core test and 1830 points in the multi-core test.

The forthcoming Samsung smartphone received SafetyKorea certification in December. The smartphone is expected to ship with a 6000mAh battery and compatibility for 25W fast charging technology.

Furthermore, speculations suggest that the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G would include a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a teardrop notch.

The photography department is said to have a 13MP selfie camera sensor as well as a quad-camera arrangement at the back that includes a 64MP primary camera sensor, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP tertiary macro lens, and a 2MP fourth depth camera sensor. A fingerprint sensor on the side of the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is possible.

Importantly, the rumored Samsung Galaxy M33 5G might be the follow-up to last year’s Galaxy M32 5G. This gadget looked just like the Galaxy A32 5G.

Eventually, the rumored Galaxy M33 5G is expected to emerge with nearly identical specifications to the Galaxy A33 5G. Given that the Galaxy A33 5G support page has now gone online on the official Samsung India website, we may anticipate the smartphone to be released shortly.

