Sony LinkBuds TWS Earbuds Launched featuring Speak-to-chat and more

Sony LinkBuds true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones have been released globally. The new TWS earbuds design allows users to hear noises throughout the surroundings anytime and wherever they wanted.

The Sony LinkBuds TWS earbuds’ Wide Area Tap function allows users to control playback by touching across from their ears. Additionally, the TWS earbuds automatically halt music playing.

Expected Features for Sony LinkBuds Earbuds

The Sony LinkBuds TWS earbuds contain 12mm, open ring drivers, with just an open center diaphragm providing acoustic clarity. The Open Ring Design of the earbuds enables users to listen to ambient noises whilst wearing these.

The Digital Sound Enhancement Engine was believed to be used for the TWS earphones to replicate high-quality sounds (DSEE). They additionally receive Adaptive Level Control, which essentially adjusts the volume of the playback based on the user’s surroundings.

The Sony LinkBuds TWS earbuds seem to have a Wide Area Tap feature, which allows users to control playback by double- or triple-tapping in front of their ears without touching the earphones. They additionally receive a Speak-to-Chat function, which automatically pauses music when the user starts speaking to someone. Sony LinkBuds support Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Siri. They also have gesture-based Spotify access.

Sony’s newest TWS earbuds have an IPX4 grade for sweat and water resistance. The Sony LinkBuds include a frequency response range of 20 to 20,000Hz and a wear detecting feature that pauses playing whenever the earphones were disconnected.

The Sony LinkBuds TWS charging case measures 41.4×48.5×30.9mm and weighs 34 grams. Per earbud is 4 grams in weight.

Battery and connectivity features for Sony LinkBuds Earbuds

The wireless earbuds believe in offering a total playback time of 5.5 hours on a single charge, with the charging case providing an extra 12 hours of battery life. Sony claims that a 10-minute charge through USB Type-C may deliver up to 90 minutes of battery life.

The Sony LinkBuds TWS earbuds include Bluetooth v5.2 connection and support SBC and AAC audio codecs. To personalize them, download the Sony Headphones Connect app for Android or iOS.

They also include Google’s Fast Pair for connecting to Android devices quickly, and Swift Pair for connecting to Windows devices or tablets quickly. They’ll also include Sony’s 360-degree Reality Audio, which promises a surround sound or spatial audio experience.

Pricing details for Sony LinkBuds TWS Earbuds

The Sony LinkBuds TWS earbuds are priced at $179.99. (roughly Rs. 13,500). Sony wireless earbuds are available in the United States through the company’s official website, as well as Amazon, Best Buy, and other authorized resellers. They come in two colors: grey and white. Sony LinkBuds prices and availability in India are yet to be announced.

