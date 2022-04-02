Samsung Galaxy M33 5G finally launched in India – Pricing and specification details

The Galaxy M33 5G, a mid-range 5G-capable smartphone, has been formally introduced by Samsung and will be sold only on Amazon.

The smartphone is available in two storage variants: the base model, which costs Rs. 15,999 and has 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, and the top-tier trim, which costs Rs. 17,499 and includes 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Please keep in mind that these are only introductory rates and that the base model of the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G will eventually be available for Rs. 17,999 for consumers who do not have an ICICI Credit card.

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G will be available in India on April 8 through Amazon and the Samsung Shop platform.

Specification for Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is powered by the newest Exynos 1280 SoC, which also powers the Galaxy A53 5G, which costs nearly twice as much as the Galaxy M33 5G.

The smartphone sports a 6.6-inch TFT display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, which is disappointing given that its predecessor, the Galaxy M32, had an AMOLED display.

The rear of the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G features a quad-camera configuration with a 50MP primary camera, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. The gadget sports an 8MP selfie camera with 1080p video recording capability on the front.

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is powered by a huge 6000 mAh battery that supports rapid charging through the USB Type-C connection. The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G comes with Android 12 OS out of the box, with a unique OneUI 4.1 skin on top that provides a plethora of customization options.

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G also supports 12 5G bands and is expected to be compatible with major Indian 5G network operators in the coming days. In addition, the smartphone supports dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1 for smooth wireless networking.

Is Samsung Galaxy M33 5G worth the money?

By providing this gadget for roughly Rs. 16,000, the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G appears to provide an excellent value for money proposition. The battery, CPU, and 120Hz display are the main characteristics of this phone, which should provide a wonderful user experience, including gaming.

