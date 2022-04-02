Comparison – Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Soc VS Samsung Exynos 1280

The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G and Samsung Galaxy A53 5G are now available. Even though these smartphones appear to be similar, there are two significant discrepancies between them.

The camera is the key distinction between these gadgets. The Galaxy A53 5G features a 64MP primary camera, while the Galaxy A73 5G has a 108MP primary camera.

The CPU is another significant difference between these devices. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC is used in the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G, whereas the Exynos 1280 SoC used in the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is based on 5nm manufacture, making it somewhat more power-efficient than the Snapdragon 778G SoC, which is based on 6nm production.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Vs Samsung Exynos 1280 – Geekbench Comparison

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G outperforms the Exynos 1280 in both single-core and multi-core CPU tests on Geekbench. However, when you look at the figures, you can see that they aren’t that far apart.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC outperforms the Exynos 1280 SoC by around 10%.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Vs Samsung Exynos 1280 – AnTuTu Comparison

AnTuTu is a comprehensive benchmark platform that evaluates the processor’s CPU, GPU, and APU capabilities.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC scores over five lakhs and thirty thousand points (5,30,000) on the AnTuTu benchmark, whereas the Exynos 1280 scores approximately three lakhs and eighty thousand points (3,80,000), a difference of around 25%.

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G compared with Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

These figures clearly show that the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G is a superior handset, at least in terms of overall performance. While the difference in CPU speed between the two handsets is minor, the Snapdragon 778G has a more powerful GPU, making the Galaxy A73 5G a superior gaming smartphone.

Both gadgets provide comparable performance in routine day-to-day use. When it comes to gaming performance, though, the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G is superior.

As a result, if you’re looking for a gaming smartphone (among these two), we recommend the Samsung Galaxy A783 5G, which starts at Rs. 41,999 for the basic variant.

Conclusion:

Looking at the comparison, it is evident that Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets have consistently outperformed Samsung’s in-house Exynos chipsets in all categories, including Geekbench and Antutu.

The smartphones that may be compared are the Samsung A535G, which has an Exynos 1280 processor, and the Samsung A73 5G, which has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset.

And, based on the pricing, it’s clear that the processor within the A53 5G isn’t as powerful as the one inside the A73 5G, even if the price difference isn’t significant.

