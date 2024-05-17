Samsung is all set to unveil its latest addition to the Galaxy M series, the Samsung Galaxy M35. With a host of leaks surfacing ahead of its official launch in India, we now have a detailed look at what this new smartphone will bring to the table.

The Galaxy M35 is expected to boast significant upgrades from its predecessor, the Galaxy M34, including a new design, enhanced features, and multiple color options. Let’s dive into the details and explore what makes the Samsung Galaxy M35 a highly anticipated release.

Samsung Galaxy M35 – New Leaked Details is HERE!

The Samsung Galaxy M35 is set to introduce a fresh design, marking a departure from the Galaxy M34. One of the most noticeable changes is the front camera design. Unlike the Galaxy M34, which featured a waterdrop-style notch, the Galaxy M35 sports a more modern hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. This change gives the device a more contemporary look, aligning it with current design trends in the smartphone market.

Triple Rear Camera Setup

Another significant design element is the rear camera configuration. The Galaxy M35 will feature a vertically aligned triple camera setup, positioned at the top left corner of the back panel.

This design is reminiscent of the Galaxy A35, a smartphone launched earlier this year. Alongside the cameras, an LED flash is integrated into the rear panel, which appears to be made of plastic.

Color Options

The Galaxy M35 will be available in three color options: grey, light blue, and dark blue. These colors were revealed by the renowned tipster Evan Blass (X: @evleaks), who shared images of the handset from various angles. These colors are designed to appeal to a wide range of users, offering both subtle and vibrant choices.

A Close Resemblance to Galaxy A35

Interestingly, the Galaxy M35 bears a striking resemblance to the Galaxy A35. Both phones share a similar design language, with the primary differences being the absence of the ‘key island’ for volume and power buttons on the M35 and the placement of the SIM tray on the left spine of the M35, as opposed to the top in the A35.

Powerful Battery

One of the standout features of the Galaxy M35 is its impressive 6,000mAh battery. This is a significant upgrade from the Galaxy A35, which is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery.

A larger battery capacity means longer usage times, making the Galaxy M35 an excellent choice for users who need a reliable device that can last all day on a single charge.

Display and Performance

The Galaxy M35 is rumored to feature a 6.6-inch display, providing ample screen real estate for media consumption, gaming, and productivity tasks. This large display, combined with the hole-punch camera design, ensures an immersive viewing experience.

Under the hood, the Galaxy M35 is expected to be powered by the Exynos 1380 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM. This combination should deliver smooth performance, whether you’re multitasking, gaming, or using demanding applications.

The Exynos 1380 is a capable processor that balances performance and efficiency, making it well-suited for a mid-range device like the Galaxy M35.

Connectivity and Additional Features

While the detailed specifications of the Galaxy M35 are yet to be fully revealed, we can expect the device to come with all the standard connectivity options. This includes support for 5G, ensuring fast and reliable internet connectivity.

Additionally, features like Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and GPS will be included, making the Galaxy M35 a well-rounded smartphone suitable for various needs.

Camera Capabilities

The triple camera setup on the rear is likely to offer a versatile photography experience. While specific details about the camera sensors are not yet available, we can anticipate improvements in image quality and additional features compared to the Galaxy M34. Typically, Samsung’s M series focuses on providing good camera performance at a competitive price, and the Galaxy M35 is expected to follow suit.

Storage Options

Though the exact storage configurations are yet to be disclosed, it’s reasonable to expect that the Galaxy M35 will offer ample internal storage options, possibly starting from 128GB. This would cater to users who need space for apps, photos, videos, and other data. Additionally, the device is likely to support expandable storage via a microSD card, providing flexibility for those who require more storage capacity.

Samsung Galaxy M35 – Launch and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy M35 is anticipated to launch soon, with India being one of the first markets to receive the device. Given the popularity of Samsung’s M series in the region, the Galaxy M35 is expected to be well-received. The competitive pricing and feature-rich specifications make it a strong contender in the mid-range smartphone segment.

Conclusion

The Samsung Galaxy M35 is shaping up to be an exciting addition to the Galaxy M series. With its modern design, powerful battery, and enhanced specifications, it promises to offer a compelling package for consumers. The resemblance to the Galaxy A35 suggests that Samsung is streamlining its design language across different series, providing a cohesive look and feel to its devices.

As we await the official launch, the leaks and rumors surrounding the Galaxy M35 have certainly piqued our interest. Whether you’re looking for a reliable daily driver, a device with long battery life, or a smartphone that offers a great balance of performance and affordability, the Galaxy M35 seems poised to meet those needs.

Stay tuned for more updates as we get closer to the official unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy M35. With its impressive features and attractive design, it’s sure to make waves in the smartphone market.