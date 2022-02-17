Samsung Galaxy MWC Event 2022 will showcase new era of connected mobile devices

At the inaugural Unpacked 2022 event, Samsung introduced its flagship Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Tab S8 series. It has already revealed the Galaxy MWC Event 2022, which will take place on February 27.

The event, which is anticipated to usher in a “new age of connected mobile devices,” will include a variety of announcements, including a new laptop, a new operating system platform, and more. Here’s what you can anticipate.

Samsung Galaxy MWC 2022

With the exception of handing out invites, Samsung has given a few facts about Samsung’s impending second major event. The business started in a blog post that the next-generation Galaxy Book series would be unveiled at MWC 2022.

The new Galaxy Book computers will be designed to provide consumers with a “best-in-class experience.” While facts concerning the computers are still being kept under wraps, we do have a few things confirmed.

Samsung would maintain its collaboration with Intel and Microsoft in order to give users a consistent experience across all Galaxy devices.

On Samsung laptops and phones, the business currently provides a suite of Microsoft products such as Link to Windows, Office, and more, and we can now anticipate it to take this a step further with new experiences that will be revealed at MWC 2022.

It has also been stated that Samsung would release the One UI 4 Book, which will be a skin applied on top of Windows 11 for a visual difference and will bring Samsung apps like Samsung Gallery and Notes to PC with a comparable feeling to it.

The above comes after Samsung recently announced One UI Watch for its Galaxy Watch 4 wristwatch in order to improve communication between the wearable and Galaxy phones. Samsung is anticipated to build a more connected Galaxy environment with the assistance of Intel.

“On the next generation of Galaxy Book, Samsung, as well as Intel, have been going to build a modern PC expertise, trying to get the best of a linked Galaxy Ecosystem as well as mobility around each other with the next performance but instead battery life to give customers a collection of PCs that actually achieve all of their very own basic essentials irrespective about what they’ve been doing something in life, or one’s day,” according to the organization.

