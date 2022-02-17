Ryan Reynolds believes crypto is “emerging as a huge player”

As Bitcoin’s popularity develops, more celebrities, athletes, and businesses are getting involved in what was previously mostly a technological space. Hollywood actor, Ryan Reynolds, an MNTN chief creative officer spoke with Bloomberg Markets’ Emily Chang about his thoughts on cryptocurrencies.

While Reynolds refused to clarify whether or not he owns cryptocurrency, he did remark that he sees “value in the discourse” about digital assets and that companies are doing an amazing job of making them safer while introducing them to the masses.

He said: “I do see value in the conversation that we’re having right now. I think companies are doing a good job of bringing it into a sort of safer more mainstream light.”

It’s worth noting that while the Hollywood star knows why some people are skeptical of cryptocurrency, he feels it’s “developing as a tremendous pl”yer” in the financial sector.

“I mean, 90% of the phrase crypto is crypto, so I can see why some people are put off or intimidated by it.” But I believe it is on the verge of becoming a major player. It’s been forming for quite some time. I’m not surprised because it’s a major player.”

As Bitcoin’s popularity grows, more celebrities are turning to it to purchase and sell real estate and supplement their income. For example, well-known lawyer Tony Buzbee recently announced that Bitcoin will be accepted as payment for his $27 million Houston home, and UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou accepted Bitcoin as payment for his fight purse in January.

According to the first advertisement on the Douglas Elliman Real Estate website, Tony Buzbee, a high-profile lawyer, and past mayoral candidate has listed his house in Houston for sale and is open to accepting Bitcoin (BTC) as a means of payment.

It is one of the most expensive house listings in the city, with a price tag of $27.5 million. It boasts a whopping 12,000 square feet living area with five bedrooms, each with its own bath, five wood-burning fireplaces, a gym, a movie theatre, a game room, library, spacious underground wine cellar, and a garage fit for six cars, and is located in the upscale River Oaks neighborhood in the enclave of Country Culb Estates.

