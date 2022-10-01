Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphones not receiving text messages after the September update

In the early’s of this year, the Korean-based smartphone giant, Samsung launched its new smartphone S series with all the refreshed specifications for this year. This new S series smartphone was the new Galaxy S22 series smartphone.

This new Samsung Galaxy S22 series has been more popularly known for its flagship level specification as well as the new Premium design.

Since the launch, as per what Samsung promised, they have been rolling out new updates including updates to the latest Android version of these new smartphones on a regular basis.

During their update cycle, many Samsung Galaxy S22 users started receiving updates for this month (September). However, the users who have updated their devices have now reported that they are not receiving any text messages on their smartphones after updating to this new September update. Let’s take a deep dive into the situation:

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Smartphones not receiving Texts Messages

Samsung Galaxy S22 series smartphone has been known for its premium flagship design and features. However, we have reports coming out from users who have updates to this September update rolled out by Samsung and are now facing issues receiving texts message on their smartphones.

Detailing more about this issue, we have reports claiming that Samsung Galaxy S22 series users who are using USA-based mobile carriers like Verizon, T-Mobile, and other popular carriers are not receiving any such text messages on their smartphones. However, to receive such a message, the user needs to reboot their smartphone several times.

Already, we have a lot of discussions happening on Samsung’s forum about their issue. To get a major idea about this issue, you can have a look at the screenshot embedded down below:

You can also have a look at the Samsung Forum page, through this link.

Users have been claiming that they are not receiving any texts while using their smartphone but after they reboot their smartphone is just flooded with all the texts. This has been affecting users as they are also not receiving time-based SMS like OTPs on time either.

Texts receiving issue also in Samsung Galaxy S21

Apparently, it’s not only the Samsung Galaxy S22 series but we have other users who are currently using the previous flagship models like the Samsung Galaxy S21 are also facing this glitch issue.

Also, we have users saying that they have reportedly tried to troubleshoot, and switch to airplane mode but still, the issue is not being resolved.

Samsung reportedly working toward resolving this issue and soon will be revealing a new update for October to resolve this update.