Samsung Galaxy S23 FE launched expect for Q3 2023

It’s not too while since we got to see the new flagship for the year, the Samsung Galaxy S23 model to make its way to release. However, after launching the flagship beasts, now it’s time to see the new Fan Edition models.

For the people who aren’t aware! Samsung has their FE (Fan Edition) models which is again a part of the premium Galaxy S series lineup but it will be coming with comparatively lesser pricing and also with trimmed specifications onboard.

Also, the other difference between this and the other smartphone is that the FE edition comes under the flagship premium smartphone whereas the other S models are in the flagship premium category. If you are someone who has been looking to upgrade to the latest new budget premium flagship phone, then here we have got you covered with something which you would like! So, let’s take a deep look into it:

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE – New Budget Premium Flagship to launch by Q3 2023

After introducing the first premium flagship for the year, now we have fans who have been waiting for the FE edition of the Galaxy S23 models. And, already we have new leaks and suggestions coming out from a popular Korean-based tipster and publication, Hankooki who speculated that the new FE phone, the Galaxy S23 FE Edition will be making its way to release somewhere in mids 2023, possibly it will be in August of 2023.

So, now as you know that it’s going to make its way to release in August 2023. Now, you must be wondering about what will it possibly feature. So, let’s now take a look at the tipped features of this new budget flagship phone.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE – What will it feature?

Talking about the feature side, again we expect Samsung to come with a top-end budget premium flagship feature for their users. Of course, because it will be having a tough call with the OnePlus handsets, Samsung has to make it a more valuable purchase for their users.

Talking about this flagship smartphone, here the smartphone will be powered with Exynos 2300. But, as the Exynos chipset is not making a good name in the market right now, we also have a rumor claiming that this new smartphone could be moving with the Snapdragon chipset which can be an 8 Gen 1 over the 8 Gen 2 for cost-cutting. Also, you will be getting an upgraded camera on the rear side which possibly there will be an upgrade on the main as well as ultrawide angle sensors.