Buy new Google Pixel 6 Pro for Rs.36800 – Is it worth it in 2023?

The e-commerce behemoth Amazon India has once more announced its seasonal offer. The Marvelous Smartphone Sale is the newest seasonal promotion. Many smartphones are now on sale, ranging in price from entry-level to flagship models. Speaking of the top-tier flagship device, the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which is being sold on this sale day, is an older model.

According to rumors, the new flagship phone can now be purchased for just Rs. 36800, which is a significant price reduction from the device’s original MSRP of about Rs. 81,999. Do you intend to purchase a new smartphone during this sale? And would choosing a flagship model that is two years older in 2023 be worthwhile? We’ve got all you need to know right here, so read on:

Google Pixel 6 Pro 5G for Rs.36800 on Amazon

The Google Pixel 6 Pro is currently available at a discount of up to 38%, which initially reduces its price from its MRP price of around Rs. 81,999 to Rs. 50,500. How then can you purchase this phone for Rs. 36800? You may use Amazon’s exchange offers if you want to add extra savings.

First, when it comes to the exchange program, the e-commerce behemoth promises to offer a discount of Rs. 13,700. You should be aware, though, that the exchange rate will be greatly influenced by the smartphone model you are now using and the state of the older model. Thus, this phone is now only Rs. 36800.

What does Google Pixel 6 Pro feature?

The top-of-the-line Google Pixel 6 Pro smartphone was introduced two years ago! To give you a little idea of the features it offers, it has a larger 6.71-inch OLED display that can have a maximum resolution of 1440×3120 pixels. It also supports HDR10+ and has a faster refresh rate of 120 Hz.

Moving to the back, you will find a trio-housed camera with a 50MP primary sensor joined by a 48MP ultrawide and a 12MP telephoto sensor. Again, this camera will support OIS as well as 4K video recording, while the front will have a standard 11.1MP front-facing camera.

The smartphone is powered by a well-known and potent Google Tensor processor, whose maximum clock has been tuned to 2.8GHz, as well as 12GB of RAM and a 128GB internal storage option. On the battery side, the smartphone comes with a bigger 5,000 mAh battery which will be charging with a 30W faster wired charging and then 23W wireless charging too.

Is it worth it to buy Google Pixel 6 Pro in 2023?

The Google Pixel 6 Pro has a fantastic premium feature built in! You will receive a nice selection of features, and since you are familiar with Google Pixel when it comes to software, you will be able to experience the most recent software right out of the box here.