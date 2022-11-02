Samsung Galaxy S23 Series spotted on Bureau website prior to launch

The new year is right around its edge and we have already leaks coming out about the smartphone which will be launched this coming year. Just like every year, this year we will also see the Korean giant, Samsung will be launching their new flagship-level smartphones for the coming year.

Talking more about this flagship smartphone, it’s been said that we will get to see the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Series to be launched this coming year. Prior to the official launch of this smartphone, we already have this smartphone listed on the official BIS Certification website, here is everything we know so far:

Samsung Galaxy S23 and Samsung Galaxy S23+ spotted on BIS Certification

Talking more about this Samsung Galaxy S23 series smartphone, it’s been said that we will get to see two see different variants under this series. However, we have leaks coming out for the two variants of this upcoming S series smartphone which includes a Galaxy S23 and also a Galaxy S23+ smartphone. These are the exact two smartphones that were also spotted on the official Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website.

According to the BIS listing, the already-launched Samsung Galaxy S22 model number is SM-S911B/DS whereas we also have the model number listed for Galaxy S22+ which is SM-S916B.

Besides these mentioned model numbers, we also have new model numbers which have appeared on this certification site. These new model numbers are speculated to be the model numbers for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series, specifically the regular Galaxy S23 and also a plus variant which will be called Galaxy S23+.

This was all about the BIS certification of this smartphone, now we have got updates about the specification side of this upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series. Here is what we got for you:

Samsung Galaxy S23 and Samsung Galaxy S23+ – Rumored Specifcation

Talking about the specification side of this upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 and Samsung Galaxy S23+, the standard smartphone is said to feature a bigger 6.1-inch screen which will be an AMOLED screen and will be featuring peak resolution of up to FULL HD+. Also, this display will be supporting a peak refresh rate of up to 120HZ.

Let’s now get to the specification side of this Galaxy S23+ smartphone where it’s been said that this smartphone will be featuring a little bigger screen where we will see a 6.6-inch screen which will be an AMOLED panel and also this smartphone will feature up to 120HZ faster refresh rate.