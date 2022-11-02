How to get to Dendro Hypostasis

Genshin Impact 3.2 highlights two new managers for Voyagers to beat. The primary foe is Dendro Hypostasis, which finishes the Hypostasis family with the last component, and the second is Shouki no Kami.

Dendro Hypostasis drops another material called Subdued Creeper, which is required by Nahida, the playable Dendro Archon in the game. Thus, this adversary has turned into the main objective for each player who wishes to update Nahida.

Dendro Hypostasis area in Genshin Impact’s Sumeru desert

Zayin, one more name for Dendro Hypostasis, is right now situated in the desert part of Sumeru. Players can magically transport to the waypoint south of Dar al-Shifa and travel southeast until they see an opening. They should enter the said opening and follow the way until they arrive at the field.

Dendro Hypostasis is situated close to a waypoint, making it more straightforward for players to come there over and over and ranch for Controlled Creeper. Notwithstanding, on the off chance that Voyagers actually find it hard to head out to this field on different occasions, they can utilize a Versatile Waypoint directly before Zayin.

The most effective method to beat Dendro Hypostasis during Rebuilding Mode

Like some other Hypostasis in Genshin Impact, Zayin likewise has a rebuilding mode once it arrives at 5% HP (where it will magically transport to the middle and attempt to mend itself). For this situation, the Dendro Hypostasis will gather three Supportive Essences.

Voyagers can overcome Dendro Hypostasis by utilizing Dendro assaults on every one of the three Helpful Substances. In the event that they bring no Dendro character, it is difficult to end the battle as Zayin will continue to resuscitate itself.

In the wake of utilizing Dendro assaults to enact the Helpful Essences, players can utilize Electro assaults to accelerate the cleaning system and rout Dendro Hypostasis quicker.

Best groups to battle against Dendro Hypostasis

One of the most amazing Genshin Impact groups to use against Zayin is one that has Yae Miko as the primary DPS. Since Dendro Hypostasis is caused with Dendro during the entire battle, utilizing Electro on the center will set off the Enliven response, which will then additionally build the Electro harm by the DPS.

Since the window time for the Dendro center to be uncovered is tiny, having an impetus is really smart on the grounds that their Typical Assault is a natural assault and can without much of a stretch trigger a response. Zhongli can shield the DPS from any damage, while Tighnari can be utilized to actuate the Helpful Substances.

Beside Electro, Pyro is likewise an extraordinary component to counter Dendro Hypostasis.

Yoimiya is an incredible pick since she has a quick and fast Typical Assault. When Genshin Impact players enact her Natural Expertise and spam her Ordinary Assault, she can bargain a great deal of harm to Zayin’s center in a short measure of time.