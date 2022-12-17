Samsung Galaxy S23 Smartphone – Latest Leaks and updates

The year 2022 is right around its edge to making its way to the end and already we have the timeline for the next year’s smartphone launch.

As is customary each year, numerous smartphone manufacturers will release new and upgraded models in the next year. However, the Korean behemoth, Samsung, will kick off the new year.

According to the launch calendar, the smartphone manufacturer will begin the debut of its new smartphone with its S series flagship, with the Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphone among the phones that will be unveiled. Let’s have a peek at what this smartphone may include:

Samsung Galaxy S23 – New Leaks and Rumors

As per reports, it’s been said that the smartphone flagship will be launching officially in February of the coming year and it will be launched through a Galaxy Unpacked event which will be held in San Francisco.

Also, it’s been said that the new Galaxy S23 series will be coming with three different models just like in previous years. So, yes, we will see the regular Galaxy S23 and then a mid-variant, the Galaxy S23 Plus, and also we will get to see a Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphone as well.

Talking further about this smartphone, we also have camera upgrades where we will see a large boost on the photography side for the top-end, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra where the main camera sensor will have a new 200MP sensor which is a significant advance over the previous 108MP sensors.

This smartphone will also include an Ultrawide sensor as well as a telephoto sensor. Moving on to the chipset, Samsung is said to have struck an agreement with Qualcomm to supply chipsets for this smartphone.

However, it has been reported that we will see the next flagship CPU, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, but according to the agreement between Samsung and Qualcomm, this chipset for Samsung phones will be expressly clocked to a higher frequency.

Also, we have reports claiming that we will get to see the Ultra variant feature the support for S-Pen. If we see, there will be major upgrades announced for the Ultra variant. For more updates, do be regular to the TechStory platform as here we will be updating you on all the details in the coming future.

When will this smartphone go on sale?

Although, we don’t have any updates about the sale date for the smartphone. But, we will get to see this smartphone make its way to sale soon after launch. Probably, the smartphone will be going on sale a few days after the smartphone launch.