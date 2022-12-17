OnePlus hints launch of a mysterious product for its 9th Anniversary

The Chinese smartphone plus audio plus Tv maker, OnePlush has given a few hints about their plans for the upcoming 9th-anniversary event of the company.

Finally, after making some great flagships and also expanding to other products coming in the domain of audio, Tv, and more, OnePlus has now established its success for over 9 years.

On the occasion of the event, we will get to see the giant launch some new products for this date. However, if you are someone who has been a big fan of the OnePlus products, then here we have got you covered with all the details.

OnePlus 9th Anniversary Event – Which product will be launched?

In terms of the event itself, it has been announced that it will take place in China on December 17th. As of today, the Chinese conglomerate has posted a teaser message implying that a secret product will be unveiled on that day.

Now, this gives us a question about which product will be launched for this anniversary event. Let’s have a look at the possibilities.

Talking about the first possibility, we have reports claiming that we will get to see this Chinese maker to launch the successor model to the previously launched OnePlus 10 series, the OnePlus 11.

However, no such confirmation has been provided by the smartphone manufacturer. However, if we examine the buzz that the corporation has created, generally the company is already recognized for creating hype.

With this information, we may conclude that the OnePlus 11 smartphone will most likely be released. If this is the case, let’s have a look at the OnePlus 11 smartphone’s specifications.

What will the OnePlus 11 feature?

Let us now discuss the expected features of the OnePlus 11 smartphone, which has been believed to include a quicker plus flagship chipset, which will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Also, this faster chipset will be coupled with faster RAM and also storage where you will get to see 16GB of RAM coupled with 256 GB of internal storage too.

On the battery side, the smartphone will be featuring a bigger battery of up to 5,000 mAh in capacity and also this smartphone could possibly feature a faster-wired charging of up to 100W.

On the front side, we will get to see a bigger screen which will be spread around 6.7 inches in size and also this display will coming with support a faster refresh rate of up to 120Hz and will be supporting a peak resolution of up to QHD as well.

On the camera side, the smartphone will be featuring an upgraded camera where we will see a main 50MP main sensor which will be Sony IMX 890 sensor which will be coupled with a 48MP Ultra wide-angle sensor and also a 32MP telephoto sensor as well.