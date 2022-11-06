Samsung Galaxy S23 to launch with flagship Qualcomm SoC

Korean smartphone giant, Samsung is soon said to launch its new flagship-level smartphone, the Galaxy S23 series in the coming year. Here before the official launch, we already have a lot of leaks and rumors floating around about this smartphone. Besides the floating around leaks and rumors, we also have a confirmed update coming out from a Chief financial officer of Qualcomm who has reportedly outlined the facts that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series which will include three different variants like Galaxy S23 and then Galaxy S23 Plus and also Galaxy 23 Ultra will be coming with a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. Here is everything we know so far about this update:

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series to feature a Qualcomm Chipset

As mentioned above, this leak comes out from Qualcomm’s Chief Financial offer, Akash Palkhiwala who had called out the Q4 earnings of the company and was seen giving us the hint about the launch of the Galaxy S23 smartphone which will be also featuring their new flagship-level Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset.

Besides the chipsets, we also detail saying that this new Galaxy S23 series smartphone with Qualcomm chipset will start shipping in March of next year, however, the release date for this smartphone has been expected to be in February.

During the financial call, we saw Pakhiwala saying that Qualcomm more than half of the share which is around 75% of the total market share was gained by Qualcomm with the Galaxy S22 series itself. With this sales number and increasing market share, Qualcomm speculates that for the coming year, they will see an increasing demand for its chipset and will be shipping their powerful chipset for all of the future phones coming from brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi too.

What are the other leaks floating around about the Samsung Galaxy S23 Smartphone?

As of now, we know that this Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphone is said to soon make its way to launch. However, we have many leaks claiming that this new Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphone will be coming with an upgraded camera setup where we will see a 200MP sensor which will be a new Samsung ISOCELL sensor.

With this main bigger sensor, we will also see this smartphone feature a Periscope lens alongside a bigger Ultrawide angle sensor.

Also, this smartphone will be featuring a bigger battery where the battery capacity has been expected to be around 5,000 mAh. Also, this smartphone will be featuring a faster-wried sharing of up to 50W.