New Price for Sony PlayStation 5 revealed in India

Sony India has reportedly revised the pricing of its flagship gaming console, the Sony PlayStation 5. The new pricing for this gaming console was first spotted on shopatsc.com. Here this new gaming console from Sony with a disk could be purchased for a price tag of Rs. 54,990 and there is also a digital version of this PlayStation 5 console which could be bought for a price tag of Rs. 44,990 and was listed for this mentioned pricing on the website. Here is everything we know so far:

Sony PlayStation 5 new price in India

To give you a glimpse about the pricing of this Sony PlayStation 5 the new revised pricing for the disk version of the Sony PlayStation 5 gaming console has been set for a price tag of Rs. 54,990

Whereas. the pricing of the digital version is Rs. 10,000 less than the disk version pricing where the pricing has been set at Rs. 44,900.

Has Sony India revised the pricing for the gaming console accessories? As a piece of relieving news, currently, the pricing of popular gaming console accessories including a PS5 DualSense Controller, HD Camera and Pulse 3D Headphones, and also a PS5 DualSense Charging Station hasn’t changed and it is still shipping for the same price.

To give you an idea about the gaming console accessories, the pricing is mentioned down below:

PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller – Rs. 5,990

Sony HD Camera – Rs. 5,190

Sony Pulse 3D Headphones – Rs. 8,590

PlayStation DualSense Charging Station – Rs. 2,590

The revised pricing of this gaming console was announced just a few days before the official launch of the PlayStation game, God of War Ragnarok which will be making its way to launch on the 9th of November this year.

Specification for Sony PlayStation 5

As mentioned above, there are two different variants of the Sony PlayStation 5 Gaming Console where we get a Standard and also a Digital Editon.

The main difference between the Standard as well as the Digital Edtion is that the Standard version will be supporting a physical Blu-Ray disc.

On the other hand, we have the digital edition where this gaming console will be packing an internal storage of up to 825GB and to ensure a smoother operation, this console will also feature a faster and more reliant RAM of up to 16GB. This gaming console has been powered with a powerful Octa-Core CPU which will be based on Zen 2 Architecture.

One of the main features we got to see with this new gaming console is that this console will be supporting up to 8K resolution in 120 FPS.