Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra leaked to feature again 200MP camera sensor onboard

If you’re among the users who are eagerly waiting for this upcoming Galaxy S23 series on stores then hold up, here we have got some new latest updates that hint that this new flagship, Galaxy S23 series will be featuring a great upgrade to its rear camera as it’s been said that it will be featuring a 200MP rear camera sensor. Although it will be applied to the Ultra model in the entire Samsung S series for 2023.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with 200MP Camera Feature

The leaks come out from ET news via Android Police and this leak was taken up based on a piece of information leaked out from the Samsung Electronics Mobile Experience (MX) division which has been sharing such leaked details with its industry partners.

As a piece of good news, we do know that there is one 200MP camera sensor already existing in the world of camera technology specifically smartphone mobile cameras.

Samsung has already unveiled its new ISOCELL HP1 camera sensor which is a new 200MP sensor and also this sensor made its way to a smartphone publicly which was the Motorola X30 Pro thus making this smartphone the first ever in the world to come with this 200MP sensor here.

Will Samsung add this sensor to its Galaxy S23 series?

However, Samsung working on this new 200MP sensor has been floating around for a longer time and thus after making its way to this Motorola phone, it was quite confirmed that this new sensor will be making its way to Samsung’s smartphone lineup at some point of time.

If things go as per how it leaked, maybe we will see a 200MP sensor onboard the Ultra model (Samsung Galaxy S23 Model) and all other variants of this Samsung S series including the regular S model and also the S Pro model may probably settle up for a 50MP main sensor onboard, however, still, things haven’t got confirmed yet so let’s take this rumors as a grain of salt for now!

When will Galaxy S23 series launch?

Talking more about the launch of the Galaxy S23 series! If we go by the timeline followed by Samsung, all the series are usually launched in the early which includes the month of January or February every year!

So with this, we can say that this Galaxy S23 series could make its way for official launch right in early’s 2023 which either can be in January or February.

However, Samsung will be confirming the launch date in December this year itself so let’s wait and see what this smartphone will be featuring!