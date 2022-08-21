Now you can get 50% direct slash for Apple iPhone 12 Series

Looking for iPhone upgrade? Now you can get this new iPhone 12 series which even though is a year old model but still manages to be a great flagship for many users to work upon. If you have a look at the offer, now you can get straight off of up to 50% which brings down the pricing of this new iPhone 12 to $365 and this offer is applicable even without the Trade-In offer.

50% discount on this smartphone

For the people who aren’t aware of this! AT&T is a popular and mostly used wireless service provider within the US markets. Now through this platform, you get this new iPhone 12 service available with the AT&T platform for a great discount giving up to a price slash by 50%.

This sounds like a great deal isn’t it? As the price of this flagship-level smartphone even gets below the budget-friendly SE series iPhones too. And this was possible even without the requirement of opting in for a Trade-In offer on Apple and other Android devices. There is a catch here! You can also only get this discount only after activating an eligible postpaid unlimited wireless service upgradation.

Also, a bringing a great advantage for the buyers as they don’t have to pay the full hefty amount in just one go as you can also pay the amount of the smartphone with installments which includes you paying $10.14 for the next 36 months.

The 64GB internal storage variant for iPhone 12 comes for a price tag of $729 which is now being discounted to $365 and is only availed on this new AT&T lineup with the offer to get unlimited data or upgrade to this plan.

However, to avail of that major discount on this smartphone you will be required to make a purchase of a $30 activation or so upgradation plan for which you will be required to pay its fees completely separate from this iPhone deal!

We are adding a disclaimer here! If you ever think of just unsubscribing the plan then you might just be required to buy an iPhone by paying the remaining price, although the best here is you just need to go with the plan for the next coming 36 months only.

Can you buy other storage variants iPhone 12?

As of now, AT&T has only applied this offer for its first iPhone 12 variant which only comes with 64GB of internal storage and this offer will not be applied to other smartphone variants which include 256GB of internal storage and also a 512GB of internal space too. So, if you are looking for a storage upgrade then you can’t get this smartphone for an upgrade.

This is how you can get the discount

Checkout this link: https://www.att.com/buy/phones/apple-iphone-12-mini-64gb-purple.html Choosthe e 64GB variant however you can choose any of the favourite color you need. Subscribe to the AT&T upgradation plan by making its payment.

