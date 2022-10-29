Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra to feature a massive 200MP Camera

Korean smartphone giant, Samsung has been speeding up its production to launch its upcoming Galaxy S series for the coming year which is the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphone.

The smartphone is said to make its way to launch in early’s 2023. However, we already have a lot of leaks and rumors floating around about the upcoming new Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphone. These leaks come out from popular tipsters like Geekbench and also Ice Universe who have leaked a camera sample as well as the prototype of this upcoming smartphone. Let’s take a deep look into what this Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be featuring.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra – Leaked Specification and Features

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra announcement is still yet to be made but we have reports claiming that there will be a huge upgrade to the specification side, especially on the camera department for this upcoming new flagship smartphone.

For this article, we will be highlighting mainly the camera capabilities of this upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphone will be featuring an even improved camera on the rear side where from a 108MP camera, now the smartphone gets an upgrade to a 200MP camera sensor, the Samsung ISOCELL sensor.

This main bigger camera will be coupled with a bigger 50MP rear camera sensor that will be used as a wide-angle sensor and also there will be a bigger telephoto lens as well.

Also, Samsung will be planning towards bringing an improved chipset onboard. Again, we might see Samsung moving towards the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, and again it will be coupled with faster RAM as well as faster internal storage as well.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra VS Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

This new S series smartphone will be launched as an improved version of the previously launched Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Here one of the major changes you will find on both of these smartphones is the main rear-side camera sensor.

The previously launched, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra came with a 108MP camera onboard and this new Samsung smartphone is said to come with a dedicated even bigger camera sensor which is the new 200MP camera sensor onboard. With this new sensor, definitely there will be a massive upgrade in the camera quality and also there will be a slight difference in the photo shots.

Also, there will be differences in performance as Samsung will be moving towards an improved processor from Qualcomm which is yet to be launched.