Samsung’s popular Fan Edition smartphone, the Galaxy S24 FE, has received a noteworthy discount in India, making it one of the best value-for-money purchases in the market today. Let’s dig into the details of the latest pricing drop and why this deal stands out.

Price Drop & Deal Mechanics

New Flipkart Price: ₹35,999 (~₹24,000 off from the ₹59,999 launch price)

Lowest Price: ₹34,199 after an additional ₹1,800 cashback with Flipkart Axis bank credit card.

Exchange Discounts: Up to ₹21,450 trade-in offers further reduce your out-of-pocket cost

This price cut closely tracks earlier Amazon pricing trends, which listed the 8 GB/128 GB variant at around ₹34,765, with additional offers dropping it to ₹33,515 via bank and EMI discounts.

Despite the steep discount, the Galaxy S24 FE still delivers a premium experience:

Display: 6.7‑inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X with 120 Hz refresh rate

Processor: Exynos 2400e capable of smooth multitasking, AI features, and games

Battery: Solid 4,700mAh (earlier reports noted 4,500mAh in error) with 25W fast charging and 15W wireless charging

Cameras: Triple rear setup 50 MP main sensor, 8 MP telephoto with 3× optical zoom, and 12 MP ultrawide; 10 MP selfie camera

AI Features (Galaxy AI): Photo Assist, Circle to Search, Live Translate, Nightography, and more

Under the hood, the S24 FE leverages Samsung’s ProVisual Engine to enhance imaging and Galaxy AI tools to offer improved productivity and communication support.

Deal Comparison: Amazon vs. Flipkart

Platform Base Price Additional Offers Final Price Range Flipkart ₹35,999 ₹1,800 cashback with Axis bank card ~₹34,199 Amazon India ₹34,765 Bank discounts, zero-cost EMI options ₹33,515

These offers, though temporary, make the S24 FE one of the most accessible flagship devices currently available in India.

Why the S24 FE Still Raises the Bar

Despite being more affordable, the Galaxy S24 FE does not compromise where it matters:

It shares many capabilities with its premium siblings, the S24 and S24 Ultra including AI-enabled photography, multitasking enhancements, and Samsung’s own chipset in India.

The device maintains a water and dust resistance rating of IP68, ensuring durability even with everyday wear and tear.

Samsung offers seven years of software updates, making it a future-proof investment for consumers seeking longevity.

With its generous display, capable processor, long battery life, and AI tools, the S24 FE now delivers flagship functionality at mid-range pricing.

As of mid-2025, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE stands out as a superb “flagship-lite” option in India. With cutting-edge AI features, a versatile camera setup, sleek AMOLED display, and robust software support, it offers premium value especially now with prices under ₹35,000.

Whether you’re upgrading from an older device or looking for flagship performance without breaking the bank, this price drop could make the S24 FE your best bet in the sub-₹40K smartphone market.

Hurry! such deals are often limited-time, and with offers spread across Amazon, Flipkart, and Samsung-authorized outlets, stock is likely to move fast.