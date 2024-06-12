Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy S24 FE later this year, a follow-up to the popular Galaxy S23 FE. While the company hasn’t officially confirmed the release, numerous leaks and reports have provided insights into what we can expect from this anticipated smartphone.

Recently, new details about the camera setup and chipset options have surfaced, shedding light on the features of the Galaxy S24 FE.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE – New Camera Leaks

The Galaxy S24 FE is rumored to feature a 50-megapixel main camera. According to a report from GalaxyClub, this camera will use the ISOCELL GN3 sensor, which is 1/1.57 inches in size and has 1.0μm pixels.

This is the same main camera sensor used in the base model of the Samsung Galaxy S24, suggesting that the FE variant will not compromise on camera quality despite being a more affordable option.

Chipset and Performance

Depending on the region, the Galaxy S24 FE is expected to come with either the Exynos 2400 or the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. This aligns with Samsung’s strategy of offering different chipsets in different markets to optimize performance and supply chain logistics.

The Exynos 2400 is expected to be featured in models sold in regions like Europe and India, while the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 variant will likely be available in North America and other select markets.

Display and Battery

The Galaxy S24 FE is tipped to have a 6.1-inch AMOLED display, slightly smaller than the 6.4-inch display found in its predecessor, the Galaxy S23 FE. This more compact size could appeal to users who prefer a smaller, more manageable device without sacrificing display quality. The phone is also expected to come with a 4,500mAh battery, which should provide ample power for a full day of use.

Memory and Storage

In terms of memory and storage, the Galaxy S24 FE is rumored to be equipped with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. This combination promises to deliver smooth performance and plenty of space for apps, photos, and other media.

Model Numbers and Codename

Recent leaks have revealed that the Galaxy S24 FE will carry several model numbers depending on the market: SM-S721B, SM-S721U, SM-S721W, and SM-S721N. These correspond to regions like North America, Korea, and Canada. The handset is reportedly codenamed “R12,” which could be used internally by Samsung during its development and testing phases.

Software

A One UI test build for the Galaxy S24 FE has appeared on Samsung’s firmware server, with build numbers S721BXXU0AXE, S721BOXM0AXE3, and S721BXXU0AXE3. This indicates that Samsung is actively working on the software for the device, ensuring it will be optimized for performance and user experience upon launch.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE – Launch Timeline

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is expected to launch by “late fall” this year. While no specific date has been confirmed, this timeline suggests that the phone could be announced sometime in October or November. This launch window would position the Galaxy S24 FE to compete with other major releases in the latter part of the year.

Upcoming Samsung Launches

In addition to the Galaxy S24 FE, Samsung is also expected to unveil the next generation of its foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event. This event is rumored to take place in July, showcasing Samsung’s continued innovation in the foldable phone market.

Conclusion

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is shaping up to be a compelling option for those seeking a high-quality smartphone at a more affordable price point.

With its impressive 50-megapixel main camera, powerful chipset options, and ample memory and storage, the S24 FE promises to deliver a premium experience without the premium price tag. As we await its official launch later this year, the anticipation continues to build for what could be one of Samsung’s standout devices in 2024.