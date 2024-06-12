Motorola is gearing up to launch its latest flagship smartphone, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, in India on June 18. This highly anticipated device is set to be the top-end model in the Edge 50 series, which already includes the Edge 50 Pro and the recently released Edge 50 Fusion.

Ahead of its official debut, key specifications and features of the Edge 50 Ultra have been revealed, promising a powerful and feature-rich smartphone experience. Here’s everything you need to know about the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra – Next Flagship launching in India?

Motorola has officially confirmed the launch date of the Edge 50 Ultra in India as June 18. The announcement was made via a post on X (formerly known as Twitter). Additionally, a dedicated microsite for the launch has been created on Flipkart, where interested buyers can find more information and updates about the smartphone.

Display and Design

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra boasts a stunning 6.7-inch pOLED display with a resolution of 1.5K. The screen supports a 144Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth and fluid visuals, especially for gaming and high-definition content.

With a peak brightness of 2500 nits and 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, users can expect vibrant and lifelike colors. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus, providing enhanced durability against scratches and drops.

Performance and Hardware

Under the hood, the Edge 50 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, a high-performance processor that promises seamless multitasking and efficient power consumption.

The smartphone will come with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of inbuilt storage, offering ample space for apps, media, and files. Notably, the global variant features 16GB of RAM, suggesting a slight variation for the Indian market.

AI Features and Magic Canvas

One of the standout features of the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is its integration with Moto AI, Motorola’s suite of artificial intelligence capabilities. This includes the innovative Magic Canvas feature, which allows users to generate images based on text prompts using AI.

This feature enhances creativity and productivity, making it easier to create visuals on the go.

Camera System

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is equipped with an impressive triple rear camera setup:

Primary Camera: 50-megapixel sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) for sharp and stable shots.

Ultra-Wide Camera: 50-megapixel sensor for capturing wide-angle photos.

Telephoto Camera: 64-megapixel sensor with 3x optical zoom for detailed close-ups.

For selfie enthusiasts, the smartphone sports a 50-megapixel front camera, ensuring high-resolution and vibrant selfies. The camera system is further enhanced with AI features like AI adaptive stabilization and 100x AI super zoom, allowing for professional-grade photography.

Battery and Charging

The Edge 50 Ultra houses a robust 5,500mAh battery, which should provide ample power for a full day of usage.

The device supports up to 125W wired fast charging, ensuring quick recharges when needed. Additionally, it offers 50W wireless fast charging and 10W wireless power sharing, allowing users to charge other devices such as smartwatches and TWS earbuds wirelessly.

Software and Updates

Running on Android, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra will receive three years of assured OS upgrades and up to four years of security updates. This long-term support ensures that users will benefit from the latest features and security enhancements over the life of the device.

Connectivity and Other Features

The smartphone comes with several connectivity features, including an in-display fingerprint scanner and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The Smart Connect feature allows users to stream apps to their PCs, share data between devices, and even use the phone as a webcam. These features make the Edge 50 Ultra a versatile tool for both personal and professional use.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra – Expected Price and Variants

While Motorola has not officially revealed the price of the Edge 50 Ultra in India, its global counterpart is priced at EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 89,000). The Indian pricing is expected to be competitive, considering the local market.

The Edge 50 Ultra will be available in three color options: Pantone-validated Peach Fuzz, Forest Grey (with a silicone vegan leather back panel), and a wood finish.

Conclusion

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra promises to be a formidable entrant in the premium smartphone segment in India. With its high-end specifications, AI-driven features, and robust camera system, it is poised to attract tech enthusiasts and power users alike.

The launch on June 18 will provide more insights into its performance and user experience, but from the details revealed so far, the Edge 50 Ultra looks like a strong contender in the flagship smartphone market.

Whether you’re looking for top-tier performance, advanced photography capabilities, or cutting-edge AI features, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra seems to have it all.