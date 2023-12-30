As excitement for Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series grows, reports about price and probable features appear, offering fans a taste of what to anticipate from the forthcoming flagship. With only a few weeks until the formal announcement, fresh rumors shed light on the likely price tags of the Galaxy S24 series and hint at the fascinating prospect that satellite connectivity would be deleted once more. In this investigation, we look into the most recent leaks, solve pricing puzzles, and speculate on the future of satellite support in Samsung’s flagship series.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is the focus of the leaks, with two distinct sources reporting a price rise. According to GalaxyClub, the basic model of the Galaxy S24 Ultra in Europe might start at €1,449, a €399 increase over its predecessor, the Galaxy S23 Ultra. According to Roland Quandt of WinFuture, the Galaxy S24 Ultra might be priced in Sweden at 17,990 SEK for the base device and 19,490 SEK for the 512GB edition.

Samsung Galaxy S24 – Price Details

The anticipated hike raises the question of whether this upward trend in Europe will extend to the United States, where the Galaxy S23 Ultra launched at $1,199. If the current trend continues, an acceptable price for the basic Galaxy S24 Ultra in the United States might be approximately $1,249.

While the Galaxy S24 Ultra takes center stage with a possible price increase, conflicting claims arise regarding the cost of the Galaxy S24 and S24+. According to Quandt, the Galaxy S24 will remain constant in Sweden for 11,490 SEK, with the S24+ beginning at 14,490 SEK, replicating the Galaxy S23 series prices. However, GalaxyClub adds a twist by suggesting that in the rest of Europe, the Galaxy S24 might start at €899, down from €949, and the S24+ at €1,149, down from €1,199. These inconsistent claims add ambiguity to the pricing story, leaving devotees curious about the exact facts.

GalaxyClub investigates the possible causes of the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s price increase. One rumor focuses around more RAM, with the cheapest model allegedly delivering 12GB rather than the previous 8GB. While this improvement may lead to a more powerful user experience, it remains to be seen if customers are prepared to pay a premium for it.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Price Leaks and the Satellite Connectivity

The lack of satellite connectivity in the Galaxy S24 series, as revealed by ETNews, raises suspicions amid price leaks. This exclusion continues Samsung’s choice to forego satellite functionality despite competitors like Apple embracing the technology with their iPhone 14 series. Samsung had stated that the technology needed to be “ready,” but with its cellular modems allowing satellite communication, the delay remained a mystery. Qualcomm abandoned its satellite connectivity efforts in the Android environment, adding to a general lack of activity in this space.

Conclusion

Leaks give aficionados with intriguing views into what Samsung has in store as the Galaxy S24 series prepares for its grand reveal. The possibility of a price increase for the Galaxy S24 Ultra adds to the anticipation, especially because conflicting information on the pricing of other models circulate. The omission of satellite connectivity raises new concerns about Samsung’s strategy and the changing environment of smartphone features.

As the countdown to the official reveal begins, tech aficionados are immersed in an enthralling precursor of leaks and rumors. It remains to be seen whether the Galaxy S24 series meets up to the expectations established by its predecessors and resolves the mystery around price and features. The following weeks will bring announcements that will form the story of Samsung’s flagship range for 2023. Stay back for more on the Galaxy S24 story, which promises to be an interesting chapter in the ever-changing world of smartphones.