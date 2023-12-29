Chinese-based tech giant OnePlus is gearing up for the launch of its next-generation gadgets for the year 2024. And right before the New Year starts, we have covered you with some fresh updates about the OnePlus plans for launching the all-new OnePlus Buds Pro 3 Earbuds.

As a piece of good news already, we have OnePlus announcing the launch of their new flagship phone for the year, the OnePlus 12, and the budget-friendly beast, the OnePlus 12R. Alongside the flagship smartphone launch, we speculate that the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 earbuds are also announced to launch.

If you are up for fresh updates about the new OnePlus Buds Pro 3 earbuds, we have covered you with some fresh updates about the new flagship earbuds.

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 Launch Details Announced

Talking about the launch details for the OnePlus Buds Pro 3, we have the confirmed update from the Chinese-based giant sharing that the official launch for OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will be happening on the 4th of January 2024, where we will also see the launch of Must anticipated OnePlus Ace 3, and MIND YOU! This launch is scheduled in China right now.

Moving to the global launch details, right now, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3’s global launch is all set to happen alongside the launch of the OnePlus 12, which is scheduled for the 23rd of January, so right after China soon, we will see the global launch of this earbud happening.

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 – Latest Leaks So Far

As the Chinese-based tech giant is gearing up to launch its flagship earbuds, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 earbuds, we have covered you with fresh leaks revealing all the spoilers and details about them.

Talking about the leaks, we have a new report from the famous tipster Evan Blass, who has shared some significant updates about the new flagship earbuds for the year, where we might see upgrades on the hardware side and even design changes, too.

Talking about the leaked specs right now, we have reports sharing that the new OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will be getting an improved battery, where it’s been tipped that the new earbuds will last up to 9 hours in total. Over and above, of course, you will be getting that well-improved Action Noise Cancellation feature.

Talking more about the leaks and rumors, we have some new fresh updates sharing that the new OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will be coming with a huge upgrade in terms of its design changes where we might make some noticeable changes on the earbuds, offering improved sound output combined with better fit too.

Conclusion

OnePlus is ushering in 2024 with a sonic symphony, preparing to release the next-generation OnePlus Buds Pro 3. Forget about old resolutions; these earphones are the update your ears (and spirit) seek.

Remember the exciting debut of the OnePlus 12 and its budget-friendly companion, the OnePlus 12R? Buckle up; the party still needs to be finished. Please mark your calendars for January 4th, 2024, when the Buds Pro 3 will debut in China with the much-anticipated OnePlus Ace 3. But don’t worry, global audiophiles: these aural wonders will be available globally on January 23rd, with the worldwide debut of the OnePlus 12. Prepare to say goodbye to tangled cables and hello to wireless heaven!

So, audiophiles and tech enthusiasts, mark your calendars, empty your wallets, and prepare to rock out with the OnePlus Buds Pro 3. These headphones promise to be the soundtrack to your 2024, whether you’re a bass-loving headbanger or a soundscape wanderer. Stay tuned for the formal announcement, and be ready to experience auditory ecstasy. The future of audio is here, and it’s called OnePlus.