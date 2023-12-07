The year 2023 was amazing for Samsung, where we saw some cool flagship phones and premium budget range smartphones, topping the list for having the best specs for a reasonable price tag. With a great end to this year, the Korean giant is gearing up for the launch of next year’s or 2024 lineup flagship, starting with the most awaited and anticipated smartphone, the Galaxy S24 Series.

Samsung has its own Galaxy launch event called the Galaxy Unpacked event. During the event, we will be getting to see the next-generation flagship under the

name of Galaxy S24 series including the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ and of course the flagship beast, Galaxy S24 Ultra.

As many fans have been waiting for the new flagship to make its way to launch, we have got you covered with the newly leaked images of the upcoming Galaxy flagship called the Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphone. Let’s take a deep dive into the details of this new flagship for the coming year.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Smartphone Image Leaked Before Launch

The new Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphone’s image has been leaked, showing slight design changes where you can notice the slightly more minor camera bump, which is noticeable compared to the Galaxy S23 Ultra Smartphone.

You also get to see a bottom-facing speaker. You don’t have to worry, as now you will get a duo-housed speaker both on the top and bottom.

Moreover, the leaked image also shows the placing of the new S Pen on the new Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Smartphone. Also, the frame of this smartphone looks more premium, thanks to the Titanium casing.

If we compare the aluminum framing with the titanium framing, the new titanium frame looks more premium in terms of its look.

The leaked image details the battery capacity and the primary camera’s megapixel count. With the leaked image, the numbers don’t change on either Galaxy Ultra phone. However, the only noticeable change is the Titanium framing.

With no changes to the design and having similar specs from the previous year model, this can be really be a disappointing news for all the Samsung lovers out there.

Also Read: Logitech A50X Gaming Headset is finally OUT! Checkout the Specs

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra – Specification and Features

If you are thinking about the specifications and features of the new Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphone, we have a few leaked shares that this new Ultra phone will come with all the premium features you need.

The new Galaxy S24 Ultra will get power from Qualcomm‘s latest chipset. However, the exact model for the processor is yet to be revealed. It’s still being determined whether we will see Samsung again having their flagship phone in Exynos and Snapdragon, depending on the country.

Talking more about the Smartphone, the phone will be coming with a flagship display where you will be getting bright up to 2000 nits. Moving to the camera side, the phone will get a 200MP primary sensor on the rear side combined with a flagship Ultrawide and Telephoto lens.

Talking more about the software side, the Smartphone will come out of the box with the latest Android 14 operating system.

This new Smartphone will be running over Samsung‘s newly in-house built Samsung One UI version 6.1. Talking more about the software side, the Smartphone will offer Major OS upgrades to up to 4 years and five years of security updates.

Also Read: Sony WH-1000XM5 selling for the Lowest at $250

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra – Price

Currently, the whole pricing of the Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphone remains under wrap. However, we will be updating you with more details in the future. So, until that, stay with us on TechStory.