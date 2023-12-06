If you want premium Bluetooth headphones this year, getting a new Sony WH-1000XM5 is the right choice. As we said, it’s a new premium headset, and the price of this new headset is really on the premium side, too. But now, as you are here, we have got you covered with an exclusive discount where you can get in hands with the new Sony WH-1000XM5 for a considerable price slash via Target.

Target has announced its discounts, where various tech gadgets sell for the lowest price ever. However, the price slash on the Sony WH-1000XM5 has caught the attention of fans, especially with its lowest-ever sale price.

Let’s now look into this steal deal for Sony WH-1000XM5 and its specification and feature side.

Target announced a huge discount on the Sony WH-1000XM5, bringing the price down to the lowest

Sony WH-1000XM5 is among the late new noise-canceling headphones, which were released at a premium price of $400, and now the headphone has received a huge price dip, bringing the price down to just $250 at Target.

The headphones were already selling at an excellent discount of just $328, and now the price has decreased further. This steal deal for buying the new Sony WH-1000XM5 for just $250 is possible for this season’s sale.

Amazon also announces discounts on Sony WF-1000XM5

Is WH-1000XM5 selling for the discounted pricing? Well, no, if you don’t like bigger beffy headsets and you want something light in weight, this is where you can get new earbuds.

If you are looking for Sony earbuds, we have good news for you, as Sony’s new premium XM5 earbuds, also called the Sony WF-1000XM5, are also selling for a price slash right now.

The selling price of this new Sony WF1000XM5 has been set to just $248 and can be bought via Amazon.

Sony WH-1000XM5 – Specification and Feature

Let’s now look at the specifications and features of this Sony WH-1000XM5 headset. The industry-leading headset comes with fantastic noise cancellation features where you get two dedicated processors and eight microphones that help control the headset’s overall audio input.

Moreover, this headset also supports other Noise Cancellation features like Auto NC Optimizer, and noise canceling is automatically optimized based on your wearing conditions and environment.

With the best audio output combined with the best audio input, this new noise-cancellation headset has great features.

The headset also uses a dedicated Precise Voice Pickup Technology and an AI-based noise reduction algorithm to improve voice quality.

The headset has been engineered to offer the best audio output combined with the best battery efficiency and audio output, thanks to the newly developed Integrated Processor V1.

Now, talking about the battery side, the headset offers the best and most long-lasting battery; you will get a long, withstanding 40 hours without ANC being turned on, and the battery life drops to 30 hours of playtime with ANC turned on.

Over and above the battery, the headset also comes with quick charge support. With just 3 minutes of charging, you can get an overall battery backup for around 3 hours.

Over and above the specification and software side, the headset also comes with design changes, which you will be getting an Ultra-comfortable, lightweight design with soft-fit leather.

Conclusion

The new Sony WH-1000XM5 comes with all the premium features you need, from the best audio output to the best microphone output. The launched pricing of the Sony WH-1000XM5 was around $400, but now you get the headset for as low as $250, which is nearly half the launch price.