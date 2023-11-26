The year 2023 was a real roller coaster ride where we saw some amazing technological advancements, especially in smartphones.

With the rising AI capabilities, we saw many smartphone makers taking advantage of such features and making feature-rich phones for the year.

As the year ends, we have the next flagship flagship, which is being anticipated for the coming year; it’s none other than the new Samsung Galaxy S24 series.

Samsung lovers are excited about the top-end flagship, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, and thankfully, we have some amazing leaks for this sale.

Latest Leaks on Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

As people have been waiting for the next flagship for the year, the Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphone is anticipated to come with many great features. With this smartphone, Samsung will take over the other flagship contenders like Apple’s iPhone 15 series and OnePlus’ latest flagship.

The top-end flagship for the year is expected to be released for the upcoming Korean flagship event, the Samsung Unpacked Event 2024, which is scheduled for mid-January 2024.

To give more excitement to Samsung lovers worldwide, there are already some leaked images of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra floating around the Internet, catching the attention of the fans.

Alongside the images and the specifications’ details, the design has started revolving around the Internet.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra to Include More Additional AI Capabilities

Thanks to famous tipsters like David Martin and ICE Universe, who have always shared the best reliable leaks!

Like every year, again, we have the latest leaks from these tipsters. Talking more about this leak, we have reports sharing that the smartphone will finally depart its long-lived curved screen, which means all the Samsung models, including the Ultra model, will come with a flat-screen.

However, the smartphone will come with a thicker bezel, which means there will be a massive bump in the internal hardware.

As we said, the whole world of Artificial intelligence has seen a considerable upgrade, and with the 2024 flagship coming up, we have reports sharing that Samsung will be adding dedicated AI functionalities.

Reports strongly suggest that these new AI features will be included in a dedicated software, which will be called Galaxy AI. The Galaxy Xi will use the technology behind OpenAI‘s ChatGPT, the generative AI developed by LLM.

With these AI features, you will get support for creating and editing images. Moreover, we have reports sharing that these AI features will only be available on subscription models, which indicates that to unveil additional capabilities, the user must pay an additional monthly or annual subscription amount.

Latest Specification on Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Talking about the latest leaks about the specification and features, we have reports sharing that this Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will be coming with the biggest-ever display across the whole S24 series, where you will get a more prominent 6.78-inch display.

This display comes with the support for a peak resolution of QHD+ alongside a faster refresh rate of 120Hz, and it will be an LTPO AMOLED screen that will offer the best color reproduction, blacks, and even a relatively changing refresh rate.

The smartphone will be powered with the latest and most potent Qualcomm chips, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, for selected markets. In contrast, you will also get a dedicated Samsung chipset for some needs.

On the battery side, you will be getting a bigger 5000 mAh battery, which can be charged with an even faster 45W charging, and you will see this phone comes with support for Wireless charging, too.

On the camera side, you will see a well-improved camera with a 200MP primary sensor combined with a 12MP + 50MP and 10MP shooter; on the front side, you will get a regular 10MP selfie shooter.