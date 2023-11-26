Elon Musk’s social networking site, X, has outperformed both Instagram and Facebook in terms of attracting traffic through Google, in an unexpected turn of events. This achievement inspired Musk to tweet a laughing emoji with the statement, “Guess we’re not dead yet.” This amusing statement indicates X’s rising popularity and Meta Platforms’, the parent firm of Facebook and Instagram, possible demise.

Traffic Trends and the Rise of X

According to data from the SEO engine SEMrush, X has seen a large increase in Google traffic in recent months. X received 17.4 billion Google visits in the third quarter of 2023, compared to 15.8 billion for Instagram and 15.2 billion for Facebook. This is a significant increase for X, which has emerged as a prominent participant in the social media sector.

Factors Driving X’s Success

Several reasons have aided X’s quick development and ability to outperform Meta Platforms in terms of Google traffic. These elements are as follows:

Elon Musk’s Influence: Elon Musk’s notoriety and outspoken personality have drawn a considerable following to X. Musk’s regular use of the platform to discuss his views and ideas has boosted its appeal even more.

X has a variety of features that set it apart from other social networking networks. These features include the ability to amend published posts, the usage of longer-form text postings, and the opportunity to tip creators directly.

X is recognized for its emphasis on free expression, which attracts users who think that other platforms limit their opinions.

Meta Platforms’ Struggles

While X has been on the rise, Meta Platforms has recently encountered a lot of problems. Among these difficulties are:

Declining User Growth: Meta Platforms’ user growth has slowed in recent quarters. This is due in part to growing competition from sites like as TikTok.

Concerns about privacy: Meta Platforms has come under fire for how it handles user data and privacy. As a result, some consumers’ faith has dwindled.

Meta Platforms is under regulatory review in several countries, including the United States, due to its market dominance and content control practices.

Implications for the Future of Social Media

In terms of delivering traffic through Google, X’s dominance over Meta Platforms has enormous ramifications for the future of social media. It implies that people are increasingly looking for new platforms that provide a unique experience and prioritize free expression.

Is it Time to Sell META?

The ascent of X and the obstacles experienced by Meta Platforms have caused some investors to question the company’s viability. Some experts feel it is time to sell META stock, while others believe the company’s long-term prospects are bright.

Finally, the choice to sell META stock is a difficult one that should be decided on a case-by-case basis, taking individual investing goals and risk tolerance into consideration. Investors should analyze the company’s current issues, long-term goals, and the influence of X’s growth on Meta Platforms’ future performance.

Conclusion

The social media environment is fast changing, and X’s rise as a key player has thrown the industry into a loop. While Meta Platforms encounters obstacles, the firm has a good track record of innovation and the ability to adapt and overcome these obstacles. Investors should carefully assess the shifting dynamics of the social media ecosystem before making an investment in META stock.