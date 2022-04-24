Samsung Galaxy SE Expected to launch soon

Despite the appearance, this narrative was never intended to be a practical joke. Anyway, Apple’s ability to pull off something like the iPhone SE (2022).

For those who are too young or #blessed to know, the iPhone SE is essentially a 2014 iPhone 6, with only one 2022 hardware module within it: the A15 Bionic CPU that powers the phone. Oh, and the SE includes the front and rear camera sensors from the iPhone 8.

The majority of customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and other parts of the world are hesitant to spend flagship phone money on Android flagships. In 2021, the iPhone SE (2020) was the ninth best-selling phone, outselling any Android flagship and following just two low-cost Android devices, the Samsung Galaxy A12 and Xiaomi’s Redmi 9A. (sixth and seventh spot).

Samsung Galaxy SE Design

To begin with, it’s somewhat odd, but also understandable, that the Galaxy S6 would appear slightly more contemporary than the iPhone SE, given that Samsung’s 2015 flagship phone featured narrower bezels than the iPhone.

It would also have the glass sandwich and aluminum design of Apple’s phone, as well as the home button that functions as a fingerprint reader. Again for reason, Samsung’s Galaxy SE may well not have IP certification for dust as well as water resistance – the Galaxy S6 does not – but considering that it’s 2022, it’s realistic to expect Samsung to add this feature.

Samsung Galaxy SE Display

In terms of display, the fictitious Galaxy SE would have a 5.1-inch 2K AMOLED screen, which would appear better than the LCD display on Apple’s entry-level iPhone due to increased contrast and resolution.

Because Samsung’s current mid-range phones have 120Hz screens, the subject of high refresh rate likely divides opinion here. However, since we’re presuming Samsung wants to minimize costs as Apple does, and because the point of the article is to compare apples to apples, let’s say “no 120Hz screen.”

Samsung Galaxy SE Battery and Charging

If we consider what Apple has done with the iPhone SE, the fictitious Galaxy SE would be powered by the same 2550 mAh battery featured in the original Galaxy S6, or by a slightly bigger cell (2022).

The Galaxy SE would also include wireless charging, making it rather modern. Of course, actual rapid charging will be absent, as it was with the iPhone SE. Not to note that even Samsung and Apple’s flagship phones for 2022 do not have rapid charging.

Samsung Galaxy SE – Performance

If Samsung follows Apple’s lead, the dated-looking Galaxy SE will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, maybe with 8GB of RAM. Storage would start at 64GB (like with the iPhone) without a micro SD card slot, as the original Galaxy S6 did not have one (by comparison, Samsung’s current mid-range phones still offer memory expansion).

When it comes to performance, we can’t afford to ignore the elephant in the room. Despite the fact that mid-range phones are becoming speedier, the lack of premium chipsets in them is noticeable. Especially on smartphones like the Galaxy A53, which is far more prone to stutter or lag when pushed to its limits than, say, an iPhone SE. So, a true flagship processor in a mid-range Galaxy doesn’t seem so horrible.

Samsung Galaxy SE – Camera

Although 12MP images are popular nowadays (phones with 48, 50, and 108MP cameras still shoot 12MP photographs), this was not the case in 2014-2015.

To begin, the Galaxy S6 has only one camera on the back, a 16MP, f/1.9, 1/2.6-inch sensor with OIS, which is somewhat larger than the one found in the iPhone 8, and likewise the iPhone SE (2022), which had 1/3-inch sensors.

