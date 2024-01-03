The 2024 year with new smartphone launches is all set to start now! If you have been following our articles, you must have gone through my many articles on the launch and leaked specs for the much-anticipated flagship smartphone for the year, the Samsung Galaxy S24 series. As many fans all around the globe have been waiting to hear a word from Samsung, we have the Korean giant finally confirming the launch of their Galaxy S24 series flagship with their Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2024.

And as good news, the Korean-based giant has already begun the “Pre-Reservation” process for their launch event. If you are excited about this new flagship phone and have been among those crowds waiting all the time to see this launch happening, then here we have got you covered with some great news.

Samsung Announces Galaxy Unpacked Event 2024 on 17th of January

The title here says it all! Yes, the Korean-based giant Samsung has announced their Unpacked Event 2024, which is set to happen on the 17th of January; the launch is just a week away now!

The launch and getting in hand with the new disrupting flagship for the year, the Galaxy S24 series, is just a week away.

Let’s slowly move to the in-depth launch details for the Galaxy Unpacked Event 2024.

Talking more about the details, the Galaxy Unpacked Event 2024 will be an in-person event at the SAP Center in San Jose, and this event will also be streamed on YouTube and other Samsung channels for viewers worldwide.

Regarding the timing, the Galaxy Unpacked Event 2024’s timing has been set at 11:30PM IST, which translates to 1:00 PM EST. You can also access the Samsung Galaxy Newsroom website for further details.

That was all about the launch details and the launch details; we also have some hints hidden inside the invitation for the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2024.

The tagline for the invitation shares the keyword “Galaxy AI,” which signifies the possibility of seeing some of the latest AI developments that will be incorporated alongside the new Galaxy flagship smartphone for the year.

The Galaxy AI features will not only be incorporated into the biggest flagship, but the whole trio of Galaxy S24 phones, including the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S4 Plus, and even the Galaxy S24 Ultra, will be coming with these AI features.

Well, what AI feature might we might get to see? The details about the Samsung’s AI feature for Galaxy S24 series still remain under wrapped! However, the Korean-based giant shared a statement saying the “Galaxy S series “will set a higher standard for the most intelligent mobile experience yet.” It is also teased to provide “an all-new mobile experience powered by AI.”

Should you Pre Register for the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2024

The upcoming Samsung event is about launching the Galaxy S24 flagship series and taking advantage of the offers and discounts.

As Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2024’s Pre-Registration event has begun, you can make the reservation for this event. If you register with a VIP pass, you get a chance to avail exclusive benefits from Samsung. The Pre-Registration for the Galaxy Unpacked Event 2024 will cost you around Rs. 1,999.

FAQs on Samsung Galaxy S24 Series

1. Will Samsung release a new phone in 2024?

Yes, Samsung is launching its new flagship smartphone for the year, the Galaxy S24 series, including the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which will be launching on the 17th of January 2024.

2. When can you Pre-Order Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

The pre-order for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will start on the 17th of January, 2024. However, purchasing the Pre-Reservation VIP Pass for the Galaxy Unpacked Event costs you around Rs. 1999.