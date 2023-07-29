Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Launched With Tap-to-Pay and More!

Finally, after a long wait, we have the new smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 6 Smartwatch which has finally made its way to release. To give you a glimpse of the smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 6 series includes two different variants which are Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Class Models.

However, the smartwatch is already up for pre-orders within the market. And after a long wait, this year finally we have this flagship smartwatch which features a lot of improvement as well as comes with additional features including the support for the Tap-to-Pay feature which makes it a great gadget choice for many users.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Now Comes with Tap-To-Pay Feature

To take the contactless payment feature to the next level, the Korean giant, Samsung has introduced their new contactless feature to their smartwatches which is called the “Tap-to-pay” feature where with just one-tap you will be able to make payments with just one tap.

The Korean giant, Samsung has made it possible, by including support for Near Field Communication (NFC). With this feature, users will be able to make payments directly to retail outlets, restaurants, or any place which accepts NFC-based payments without the need of opening their smartphone too.

The payments done from the smartwatch are processed with the help of the Galaxy Wallet app. Also, the new Smarwatches combine the usage of Samsung Pay and Samsung Pass through which you will be able to use credit cards, digital IDs, boarding passes, and more in the Wallet app on the wearable.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 – Features and Specification

Talking more about the feature and specification the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 comes with a great set of features you can get in a smartwatch where you will be getting a newly Samsung in-house built, Exynos W930 SoC which is paired with an efficient and faster 2GB of RAM.

For storage purposes, you get embedded storage of 16GB. On the front side, you get a decently bigger screen which is an AMOLED panel protected with Sapphire Crystal and also offers AOD (Always-On-Display) feature.

The smartwatch comes in two different variants including a 40MM variant which has a 1.3-inch display and there is a 44MM variant which comes with a slightly bigger 1.5-inch display.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic series has a single variant where you get a 47MM watch having a 1.5-inch screen on the front side.

Both smartwatches have 5ATM and are certified with IP68 Water as well as Dust Resistant ratings. The differentiating factor between the Classic and non-classic is that the Classic variant comes with a rotating dial too.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 – Price

Moving on to the pricing side, the new Galaxy Watch 6 comes with starting price tag of Rs. 19,999 where you will be getting support for Bluetooth.

The other variant, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is supported with Rs. 36,999. As of now, the pre-booking of the new smartwatches will be starting from the 11th of August.

Conclusion

Finally available, the eagerly anticipated Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series does not dissapoint. The Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, the two available models of the smartwatch, each provide a number of amazing features and specifications.

The new “Tap-to-pay” feature, which enables users to conduct contactless payments with only a single tap on their smartwatch, is one of the series’ most notable new features. NFC capability, which enables customers to easily make payments on the move without having to pull out their devices, makes it possible for this practical and secure payment option.

