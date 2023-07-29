Threads App’s Future Uncertain as Mark Zuckerberg Announces Major User Decline

In a significant development in the social media world, Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, disclosed to his staff that the recently launched Threads app, intended as a competitor to Twitter, has experienced a drastic decline, losing over half of its user base. This revelation was made by Mark Zuckerberg during a meeting with his team on Thursday.

Mark Zuckerberg expressed that having over 100 million people sign up for the app was great, but he hoped that more of them would continue using it. However, at the moment, they haven’t reached that goal yet.

According to reports, Mark Zuckerberg mentioned that a decrease in active users shortly after the app’s launch is a common occurrence in the social media industry. Many tech experts had already predicted this, stating that a significant number of users who signed up might not end up using the platform actively, resulting in dormant accounts.

Despite the app facing challenges with inactive users, reports indicate that the Meta team is actively working on adding new features to the application. These additions aim to retain users and enhance their engagement with the app, which received a massive welcome upon its launch.

Earlier this month, Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, stated that Threads is currently working on adding important features that were missing during the launching of the application. These features include trending topics, hashtags, translation support, the ability to see likes on posts, and a “following” feed that shows posts only from users you are acquainted with.

Meta’s chief product officer stated that they are actively developing “retention-driving hooks” to motivate users to come back to the app. One such hook includes ensuring that people using the Instagram app can easily access important Threads content. This move is aimed at encouraging users to engage with Threads and continue using the application.

The statements from the Meta team indicate that users of both Instagram and Threads can expect a variety of new features to be launched in the upcoming months. These features will enhance user engagement and the way people interact on both platforms. Additionally, there will be a significant amount of crossover features, where functionalities from both apps will be integrated, providing a seamless experience for users across both applications.

Threads App Launch and Record-Breaking Performance

Threads App, launched by Meta on July 5, 2023, is a text-based chat app where users can post short messages that others can like, share, and comment on. It’s linked to Instagram, so users can sign up using their existing credentials and follow the same accounts on both apps.

Threads aims to rival Twitter and has gained massive success in its first week, becoming the fastest-growing app ever. It reached over 100 million users in less than a week, breaking previous records. The app’s popularity is due to its easy integration with Instagram, user-friendly design, unique features like voice messages and stickers, and a successful viral marketing campaign. It has been downloaded by 40 million users worldwide on its launch day, with India and Brazil being the top markets.

