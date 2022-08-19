Samsung going in the right direction with its cover display for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

If you’ve been following the trend that Samsung has been following with its foldable, you’ve probably heard legitimate accusations about its use of a small cover display.

This display isn’t like what we’re used to seeing on conventional smartphones, but many customers complained that the earlier Galaxy Z Fold had a smaller display and also required users to unfold its screen and open it up to a 7.6-inch larger screen, which is inconvenient for one-handed use.

Samsung opts for full cover font display for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

With the addition of this additional cover display, this new Samsung foldable will resemble a standard Android smartphone from the outside and can be unfolded to a tablet-sized device as well.

With the adoption of this cover display for the foldable, Samsung is moving on the right path.

In terms of the cove display, Samsung has made a few tweaks to the bezels, increasing their width by 2.7mm and 3mm, respectively.

Although this is not an obvious change in the smartphone, users will be able to work on multiple applications and alerts without having to open its big tablet-sized screen, and with the cover display, the user will be able to operate the smartphone one-handed mode as well.

To reiterate, there aren’t many differences in the cover displays of both the previous year’s foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 3, and this year’s foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 4. If we place both cellphones side by side, there will be no discernible difference between the two.

What else we know so far:

Unlike many other modes including the Samsung S series which has multiple variants including the standard S series and then going all the way to the Pro S series, maybe this time we will also see Samsung coming up with an addon foldable variants like Galaxy Z Fold XL which will be coming with a standard aspect ration and also will be focusing towards providing one-handed usage for its users.

This new XL variant of this smartphone foldable will be focusing more on providing a one-handed user experience and also coming up with flagship-level specifications on chipset and camera perspective.

We will be updating you with more details in the near future. Until that stay tuned with us on TechStory for more updates.