Apple security flaw could let hackers control iPhones, iPads, and Macs

Apple often surprises its users with its products. However, this time Apple’s surprise is far from pleasant. The tech giant which is quite confident about its security measures now has a severe security vulnerability looming in the background. Apple has warned its users to be wary of the security flaw since it could let hackers take control of devices like iPhones, iPads, and Macs. The tech giant also stated that these flaws might have been “actively exploited” by the hackers. The best way to shield against such vulnerabilities would be to update devices at the earliest, and Apple has been urging customers to do the same. Read along to know more.

The What and Why

It is not every day that a major player like Apple admits to a security vulnerability. It only reinforces the severity of the issue at hand. On Wednesday, Apple came up with two surprise software updates in order to fix the flaws in security which could allow hackers to completely exploit and take control of the devices. All affected devices can avail the updates. This includes the iPhone 6s and the following models, all iPad Pro models, the iPad Air 2 and later, the iPad 5th generation and later, the iPad mini 4 and later, the iPad touch 7th generation and later, and Mac computers running macOS Monterey.

The wisest move for the users whose devices have been affected will be to update the software at the earliest so as to fix the flaw and ensure the security of their devices. Apple has not given a clear number of affected users. However, the tech giant did mention the credible reports that state that certain users have been “actively exploited.”

Apple did not disclose how these flaws were discovered. The credit for the reports was given to anonymous researchers. We still do not have clear information regarding the number of users affected or against whom this vulnerability was used. Apple doesn’t disclose any security issues until and unless the investigation has happened.